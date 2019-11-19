These are the key witnesses testifying today

Four key witnesses will testify publicly before the House Intelligence Committee today as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

This isn't the first time they will be testifying before lawmakers.

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council aide, Kurt Volker, the former US special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a National Security Council aide, previously met with members of Congress for closed-door depositions on Capitol Hill.

Here's what we know about them: