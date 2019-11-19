Four key impeachment witnesses testify
Inconsistencies emerge between Volker's private testimony and opening statement
Kurt Volker, the onetime special US envoy to Ukraine, will testify Tuesday that he heard a fellow US diplomat raise investigations during a July 10 meeting at the White House.
That’s inconsistent with what Volker testified behind closed doors. He answered “no” when questioned whether investigations were raised during that meeting, which included Gordon Sondland, the American ambassador to the EU, and other American and Ukrainian officials.
It’s one of the areas Volker is changing his earlier account of events that are being investigated by lawmakers in the impeachment inquiry.
In another, Volker said he was out of the loop when he testified that discussions about a statement from the Ukrainians about opening investigations into the Bidens ended in August.
Volker says he was “surprised” to learn there were further discussions after he thought the issue was put to rest.
“Since these events, and since I gave my testimony on October 3, a great deal of additional information and perspectives have come to light,” Volker said. “I have learned many things that I did not know at the time of the events in question.”
Democrats are likely to hone in on the inconsistencies when the questioning begins.
Volker was the first witness to testify in the closed depositions, and subsequent witnesses have provided plenty of additional information that fleshes out — and, at times, contradicts — Volker’s remembrance of events.
Republicans requested Volker’s appearance on Tuesday, and hope he can help their case that Trump did nothing wrong. But the additional information he says he’s learned could make him less attractive to their case.
Volker: Trump had a "deeply rooted negative view" of Ukraine due to Giuliani
In his opening statement, former US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker said that he and others stressed their finding that new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky represented the "best chance" to get the country "out of the mire of corruption" that has plagued the country for decades.
They also urged Trump to invite Zelensky to White House.
"The President was very skeptical. Given Ukraine's history of corruption, that is understandable," Volker said. "He said that Ukraine was a corrupt country, full of terrible people. He said they tried to take me down."
Volker said during that conversation Trump referenced conversations with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
"It was clear to me that despite the positive news and recommendations being conveyed by this official delegation about the new president, President Trump had a deeply rooted negative view on Ukraine rooted in the past," Volker said.
Volker: I should have seen the Burisma investigation request "differently"
Former US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker will testify that he originally did not see an investigation into Ukrainian company Burisma as "equivalent to investigating former Vice President Biden," according to a copy of his prepared remarks.
"In hindsight, I now understand that others saw the idea of investigating possible corruption involving the Ukrainian company, 'Burisma,' as equivalent to investigating former Vice President Biden. I saw them as very different — the former being appropriate and unremarkable, the latter being unacceptable," he will say.
"In retrospect, I should have seen that connection differently, and had I done so, I would have raised my own objections," he will say.
Morrison seems to warn GOP he won't trash Vindman
Republicans and the official White House Twitter account have already used Tim Morrison's words to undercut Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, but in his opening statement Morrison seemed to warn he wouldn't be party to those efforts.
"I have great respect for my former colleagues from the NSC and the rest of the interagency. I am not here today to question their character or integrity. My recollections and judgments are my own," he said.
Why this is notable: Republicans have appeared intent on using Morrison's private deposition to fuel questions about Vindman. Morrison testified he had questions about Vindman's judgement — though he also said Vindman was a hero who literally bled for the US in his military service.
Why Morrison just said his "fears have been realized"
Tim Morrison, a former National Security Council aide, said he feared how the disclosure of the July 25 call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president would play out in Washington's climate.
"My fears have been realized. I understand the gravity of these proceedings but beg you not to lose sighted of the military conflict underway in eastern Ukraine today," he said.
Morrison went on to say that he left the NSC on his own, and felt no pressure to resign.
Watch:
Nunes said the Ukraine affair has "no intelligence component whatsoever." But here's what we know.
Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said the Ukraine affair has “no intelligence component whatsoever." He also suggested Democrats were holding these hearings at the House Intelligence Committee because they lost confidence in the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler.
One thing to note: Nunes failed to mention that the Ukraine affair came to light after a whistleblower from the US intelligence community raised concerns about President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. The inspector general for the intelligence community deemed the complaint to be “urgent” and accurate, and shared it with the House Intelligence Committee, as is required by law. Clearly, it is an intelligence matter.
Nunes was right to point out that impeachment hearings are typically held under the House Judiciary Committee. Democrats have indicated that the judiciary committee will take the reins after the intelligence committee finishes their hearings and sums everything up in a public report.
GOP fears EU ambassador's testimony tomorrow
Multiple GOP sources say they are most worried about what EU ambassador Gordon Sondland will do tomorrow — and whether he will turn on the President.
The fear, Republicans say, is that he could undercut the last GOP defense: That no one heard Trump directly tie military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an announcement of investigations.
Republicans plan to question his credibility if he goes that route.
But at the moment, lawmakers don’t know if he will further revise his testimony tomorrow.
Morrison and Volker were just sworn in
Kurt Volker, former US special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former National Security Council aide, were just sworn in at this afternoon's hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.
They'll now give their opening statements.
Republican congressman calls today's hearings a "circus"
GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, blasted today's hearings in his opening remarks.
"Welcome back to Act II of today's circus, ladies and gentlemen. We are here to continue what the Democrats tell us is a serious, somber and even prayerful process of attempting to overthrow a duly elected president," Nunes said.
He went on to say that Democrats are looking to accuse the President of any crime.
"Who knows what ridiculous crime they'll be accusing him of next week?" Nunes said.