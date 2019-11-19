Inconsistencies emerge between Volker's private testimony and opening statement

Susan Walsh/AP

Kurt Volker, the onetime special US envoy to Ukraine, will testify Tuesday that he heard a fellow US diplomat raise investigations during a July 10 meeting at the White House.

That’s inconsistent with what Volker testified behind closed doors. He answered “no” when questioned whether investigations were raised during that meeting, which included Gordon Sondland, the American ambassador to the EU, and other American and Ukrainian officials.

It’s one of the areas Volker is changing his earlier account of events that are being investigated by lawmakers in the impeachment inquiry.

In another, Volker said he was out of the loop when he testified that discussions about a statement from the Ukrainians about opening investigations into the Bidens ended in August.

Volker says he was “surprised” to learn there were further discussions after he thought the issue was put to rest.

“Since these events, and since I gave my testimony on October 3, a great deal of additional information and perspectives have come to light,” Volker said. “I have learned many things that I did not know at the time of the events in question.”

Democrats are likely to hone in on the inconsistencies when the questioning begins.

Volker was the first witness to testify in the closed depositions, and subsequent witnesses have provided plenty of additional information that fleshes out — and, at times, contradicts — Volker’s remembrance of events.

Republicans requested Volker’s appearance on Tuesday, and hope he can help their case that Trump did nothing wrong. But the additional information he says he’s learned could make him less attractive to their case.