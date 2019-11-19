Fact check: Are Vindman and Williams "Never Trumpers"?

Oliver Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Rep. Jim Himes asked Jennifer Williams and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman about the President's tweets claiming that they are "Never Trumpers."

Facts First: Both Williams and Vindman denied the accusation.

Williams said, "I'm not sure I know an official definition of a Never Trumper," adding she wouldn’t describe herself as such. Vindman said “I would call myself a never partisan."

Williams and Vindman are not the only witnesses in the impeachment hearings who have received this label. Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Ambassador Bill Taylor, who testified last week, were also attacked by the President as “Never Trumpers.”

There is no evidence for any of these claims. (You can read a more in-depth fact-check here.)