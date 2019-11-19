Four key impeachment witnesses testify
Vindman says he's "well aware" Putin promoted unfounded rumors that Ukraine interfered in 2016 election
Lt. Col Alexander Vindman was asked by House Democrats counsel Dan Goldman if he was aware of any "credible evidence" that Ukraine had interfered in the 2016 election.
He responded, "I am not."
Following up, Goldman asked Vindman if he's aware that Russian President Vladimir Putin had promoted this theory of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.
"I am well aware of that fact," Vindman said.
"It is the consensus of the entire intelligence community that the Russians interfered in the US elections in 2016," Vindman said.
Vindman's hands were shaking as he gave his opening statement
The full dress uniform Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman wore for his testimony projected an unassailable sense of authority. But as evidenced by his opening statement, the situation Vindman finds himself in is far from natural.
He spoke haltingly and the paper he was reading from was shaking. He acknowledged that a nationally televised hearing was not where he envisioned himself when he first reported concerns about President Trump’s July phone call.
“I never thought I would be sitting here testifying in front of this committee and the American public, about my actions,” Vindman said.
It’s a reminder that Vindman — like most of the witnesses in the impeachment inquiry — are not public-facing officials in their careers. They operate behind-the-scenes to advise politicians and policy-makers, and rarely speak in public.
The impeachment inquiry has brought some of that work into the spotlight in ways that will be new to many Americans. The way government operates below the surface — how presidential phone calls are placed, how diplomats prepare cables, how policy is disseminated — are becoming the stuff of public debate.
Both Vindman and Williams sought to praise the work of their colleagues in the military and the foreign service. Vindman in particular emphasized that attacking career professionals was wrong.
“I want to take a moment to recognize the courage of my colleagues who have appeared and are scheduled to appear before this Committee,” he said. “I want to state that the vile character attacks on these distinguished and honorable public servants is reprehensible.”
Vindman: EU ambassador said Trump meeting would only happen if Ukraine opened "specific investigations"
Lt. Col. Vindman testified that, during a July 10 meeting in former national security adviser John Bolton's office, EU ambassador Gordan Sondland "interjected" and said that in order to get a White House meeting, the Ukrainians would have to provide "a deliverable," according to Sondland, "which is investigations, specific investigations."
After that, Vindman said, Bolton "abruptly ended the meeting."
Williams won't talk about a Sept. 18 call because it's classified, her attorney says
An attorney representing Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, said she won't be discussing details about a Sept. 18 call between Vice President Mike Pence and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky because it's classified.
She did confirm, however, that she was on the call and took notes.
What we know about the call: According to a readout of the call, Pence and Zelensky talked about President Trump's upcoming meeting with the Ukrainian leader at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
"The Vice President reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Vice President commended President Zelenskyy’s administration for its bold action to tackle corruption through legislative reforms, and offered full U.S. support for those efforts," according to the White House's readout.
Vindman tells his dad: "Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth"
In his opening statement, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman gave a shoutout to his dad, who brought his family to the US from the Soviet Union in 1979.
"Dad, I'm sitting here today in the US Capitol talking to our elected professionals," he said.
He noted that it is "proof that you made the right decision to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family."
"Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth. Thank you again for your consideration," Vindman said.
Vindman's brother is sitting behind him today
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman talked about his family's history during his opening statement — and mentioned that one of his brothers is attending the hearing today.
"When my father was 47 years old, he left behind his entire life and the only home he had ever known to start over in the United States so his three sons could have better and safer lives. His courageous decision inspired a deep sense of gratitude in my brothers and myself and instilled in us a sense of duty and service. All three have served or have currently serve management — serving in the military. Our collective military service is a special part of our family's history."
He added: "I also recognize that my simple act of appearing here today just like the courage of my colleagues who have also truthfully testified before this committee would not be tolerated in many places around the world."
Vindman says he was concerned by July 25 call because "what I heard was improper"
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council aide, said he thought President Trump's July 25 call to the Ukrainian leader was "improper."
He said he listened to the call in the Situation Room with White House colleagues.
"I was concerned by the call, what I heard was improper, and I reported my concerns to Mr. Eisenberg," Vindman said.
The decorated service member went on to explain why he thought the call was improper.
"It is improper for the President of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a US citizen and political opponent. It was also clear that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the 2016 election, the Bidens, and Burisma, it would be interpreted as a partisan play. This would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing bipartisan support, undermine US national security, and advance Russia’s strategic objectives in the region," Vindman said.
Vindman calls Rudy Giuliani a "disruptive actor"
In his opening statement, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman said that, following the election of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he became aware of "disruptive actors" — including Trump's personal attorney — involved in US foreign policy matters related to Ukraine.
"In the spring of 2019, I became aware of two disruptive actors: primarily Ukraine's then-prosecutor Lutsenko and former mayor Rudy Giuliani's promoting false narratives that undermined the United States' Ukraine policy," he said.
Other impeachment witnesses have testified about the shadowy foreign policy efforts by Rudy Giuliani. Diplomat Bill Taylor called Giuliani's actions "irregular" during his public testimony last week.
Vindman: Attacks on witnesses are "reprehensible"
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, National Security Council aide, described the character attacks on witnesses who have testified in the impeachment inquiry hearings "vile."
Here's what he said:
"I want to take a moment to recognize the courage of my colleagues who have appeared and are scheduled to appear before this Committee. I want to state that the vile character attacks on these distinguished and honorable public servants is reprehensible. It is natural to disagree and engage in spirited debate, this has been the custom of our county since the time of our Founding Fathers, but we are better than personal attacks."
Vindman didn't call out anyone specially by name. But last week, during the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch, former US Ambassador to Ukraine, President Trump live-tweeted an attack on her.
Later, when she was asked about the tweet, she said, "It's very intimidating."
