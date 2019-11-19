Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The full dress uniform Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman wore for his testimony projected an unassailable sense of authority. But as evidenced by his opening statement, the situation Vindman finds himself in is far from natural.

He spoke haltingly and the paper he was reading from was shaking. He acknowledged that a nationally televised hearing was not where he envisioned himself when he first reported concerns about President Trump’s July phone call.

“I never thought I would be sitting here testifying in front of this committee and the American public, about my actions,” Vindman said.

It’s a reminder that Vindman — like most of the witnesses in the impeachment inquiry — are not public-facing officials in their careers. They operate behind-the-scenes to advise politicians and policy-makers, and rarely speak in public.

The impeachment inquiry has brought some of that work into the spotlight in ways that will be new to many Americans. The way government operates below the surface — how presidential phone calls are placed, how diplomats prepare cables, how policy is disseminated — are becoming the stuff of public debate.

Both Vindman and Williams sought to praise the work of their colleagues in the military and the foreign service. Vindman in particular emphasized that attacking career professionals was wrong.

“I want to take a moment to recognize the courage of my colleagues who have appeared and are scheduled to appear before this Committee,” he said. “I want to state that the vile character attacks on these distinguished and honorable public servants is reprehensible.”