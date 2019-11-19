Four key impeachment witnesses testify
Vindman says moving call record to a secure system was "not unprecedented"
Democrats’ lawyer Daniel Goldman asked Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman what happened to the record of President Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine's president.
"I understood that it was being segregated into a separate system — a separate secure system," Vindman said.
"Why would it be put on a separate secure system? Goldman asked.
Here's how Vindman answered:
"This is definitely not unprecedented, but at times, if you want to limit access to a smaller group of folks, you put it on the secure system to ensure that a smaller group of people with access to the secure system had it."
Watch more:
Here are the text messages Vindman is talking about
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was asked about text messages between US envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and Andray Yermak, a senior adviser to Ukraine's president.
On July 25, less than a half hour before President Trump's call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Volker texted Yermak:
"Good lunch, thanks. Heard from white house. Assuming president Z. Convinces trump he will investigate / "get to the bottom of what happened" in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington. Good luck. See you tomorrow. Kurt."
House Democrats lawyer Daniel Goldman asked Vindman if what's in this text showed that President Zelensky was "prepared for this call" by handlers. Vindman said, "This would be consistent, yes."
Watch the moment:
Vindman explains why Ukraine's president would want a White House invite
Democratic staff lawyer Dan Goldman asked National Security Council aide Alexander Vindman why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was so keen on securing an invitation to the White House after he took office earlier this year.
Here's what he said:
“The show of support for President Zelensky, still a brand new president, frankly a new politician on the Ukraine political scene, looking to establish his bona fides as a regional and maybe even a world leader, would want to have a meeting with the United States, the most powerful country in the world, and Ukraine’s most significant benefactor in order to implement his agenda,” Vindman said.
Why this matters: Multiple witnesses have told impeachment investigators that the Trump administration withheld the White House meeting to coerce Zelensky into announcing investigations into the Bidens. This is part of the allegation that there was an attempted ���quid pro quo” between the Trump administration and Ukraine.
Zelensky still has not been to the White House, though he met Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September. In that meeting, he denied feeling any pressure from Trump.
Watch the moment:
You will hear a lot about Burisma today. Here's what you should know about it.
US officials are talking a lot about Burisma at today's public hearing on Capitol Hill.
Burisma Holdings is a Ukrainian energy company linked to the son of former Vice President Joe Biden. Hunter Biden sat on the board of the company from 2014 until earlier this year.
Why this matters: President Trump's efforts to persuade Ukraine to investigate his political rivals led Congress to launch an impeachment inquiry against the President. Several US officials have testified that the Ukrainian leader's government was close to announcing an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma following a phone call with Trump and contacts with US officials.
There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens in Ukraine.
Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, testified that US ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told him that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to make a public statement announcing the investigations in an interview on CNN in September.
In his testimony, David Holmes, an aide to Taylor, said he heard Sondland's call with Trump in a Kiev restaurant a day after the now infamous July 25 conversation, in which Sondland said Zelensky would "do the investigation" and would do "anything" Trump asks him to.
Today, Zelensky weighed in on claims that he was ready to announce an investigation into Burisma Holdings.
"I think everybody in Ukraine is so tired about Burisma. We have our own country. We have our independence, we have our problems and questions. That's it," Zelensky told CNN after making a statement to the press in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.
Vindman says he's "well aware" Putin promoted unfounded rumors that Ukraine interfered in 2016 election
Lt. Col Alexander Vindman was asked by House Democrats counsel Dan Goldman if he was aware of any "credible evidence" that Ukraine had interfered in the 2016 election.
He responded, "I am not."
Following up, Goldman asked Vindman if he's aware that Russian President Vladimir Putin had promoted this theory of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.
"I am well aware of that fact," Vindman said.
"It is the consensus of the entire intelligence community that the Russians interfered in the US elections in 2016," Vindman said.
Watch the exchange:
Vindman's hands were shaking as he gave his opening statement
The full dress uniform Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman wore for his testimony projected an unassailable sense of authority. But as evidenced by his opening statement, the situation Vindman finds himself in is far from natural.
He spoke haltingly and the paper he was reading from was shaking. He acknowledged that a nationally televised hearing was not where he envisioned himself when he first reported concerns about President Trump’s July phone call.
“I never thought I would be sitting here testifying in front of this committee and the American public, about my actions,” Vindman said.
It’s a reminder that Vindman — like most of the witnesses in the impeachment inquiry — are not public-facing officials in their careers. They operate behind-the-scenes to advise politicians and policy-makers, and rarely speak in public.
The impeachment inquiry has brought some of that work into the spotlight in ways that will be new to many Americans. The way government operates below the surface — how presidential phone calls are placed, how diplomats prepare cables, how policy is disseminated — are becoming the stuff of public debate.
Both Vindman and Williams sought to praise the work of their colleagues in the military and the foreign service. Vindman in particular emphasized that attacking career professionals was wrong.
“I want to take a moment to recognize the courage of my colleagues who have appeared and are scheduled to appear before this Committee,” he said. “I want to state that the vile character attacks on these distinguished and honorable public servants is reprehensible.”
Vindman: EU ambassador said Trump meeting would only happen if Ukraine opened "specific investigations"
Lt. Col. Vindman testified that, during a July 10 meeting in former national security adviser John Bolton's office, EU ambassador Gordan Sondland "interjected" and said that in order to get a White House meeting, the Ukrainians would have to provide "a deliverable," according to Sondland, "which is investigations, specific investigations."
After that, Vindman said, Bolton "abruptly ended the meeting."
Watch more:
Williams won't talk about a Sept. 18 call because it's classified, her attorney says
An attorney representing Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, said she won't be discussing details about a Sept. 18 call between Vice President Mike Pence and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky because it's classified.
She did confirm, however, that she was on the call and took notes.
What we know about the call: According to a readout of the call, Pence and Zelensky talked about President Trump's upcoming meeting with the Ukrainian leader at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
"The Vice President reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Vice President commended President Zelenskyy’s administration for its bold action to tackle corruption through legislative reforms, and offered full U.S. support for those efforts," according to the White House's readout.
Vindman tells his dad: "Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth"
In his opening statement, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman gave a shoutout to his dad, who brought his family to the US from the Soviet Union in 1979.
"Dad, I'm sitting here today in the US Capitol talking to our elected professionals," he said.
He noted that it is "proof that you made the right decision to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family."
"Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth. Thank you again for your consideration," Vindman said.
Watch the moment: