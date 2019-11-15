GOP congressman: It's not "right to be harassing or beating up on our professional diplomatic service"

Democrats are accusing President Trump of “witness intimidation,” by attacking former US Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during her testimony.

Asked about the tweets, Yovanovitch told lawmakers she felt they were “intimidating,” and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff then raised the possibility of including the episode in an article of impeachment. (To be clear, the President’s tweet didn’t include a clear threat against Yovanovitch, though he criticized her record.)

This isn’t the first time Trump has been accused of witness tampering.

Special counsel Robert Mueller investigated Trump’s comments and actions toward key players in the Russia investigation, including his former attorney Michael Cohen, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. (All three men are now convicted felons.)

Trump publicly dangled the possibility of a pardon for Manafort, and publicly threatened Cohen’s while he cooperated with investigators. Mueller’s team looked into these episodes as potential obstruction of justice, and determined that there was strong evidence of witness tampering in some cases.

“Many of the President's acts directed at witnesses, including discouragement of cooperation with the government and suggestions of possible future pardons, took place in public view,” the Mueller report said. “That circumstance is unusual, but no principle of law excludes public acts from the reach of the obstruction laws.”

A key point to remember: To be clear — there is a big difference between a criminal investigation and an impeachment investigation. Democrats don’t need proof of a crime to impeach Trump. But they also don’t need to meet high threshold that prosecutors would need to actually prove witness intimidation in a court of law.

The bottom line is that Trump has a long history of trying to interfere with witnesses that could testify against him. It’s all over the Mueller report, in dozens of pages, and it’s playing out again today.