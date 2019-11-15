Yovanovitch: I don't understand why Rudy Giuliani attacked me

Alex Brandon/AP

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, speaking to lawmakers, said she didn't understand why President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was attacking her and going after her.

"I do not understand Mr. Giuliani’s motives for attacking me, nor can I offer an opinion on whether he believed the allegations he spread about me. Clearly, no one at the State Department did," she said.

Yovanovitch said she had "minimal contacts" with Giuliani and only met him three times.

The career diplomat was abruptly pulled from Kiev this spring after a personal order from Trump. He made the decision after a months-long public campaign against Yovanovitch, led by Giuliani and others in the right-wing media.

