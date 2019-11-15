Yovanovitch says she was worried about Fox News attacks

Ex-ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch said she was troubled by the misinformation disseminated about her by Fox News and other right-wing media entities.

Daniel Goldman, the attorney who led the questioning of Yovanovitch for the Democrats, showed Yovanovitch a tweet from President Trump attacking her, tagging Fox host Sean Hannity, and citing Fox contributor John Solomon.

Goldman showed her another tweet from Donald Trump Jr. which cited the right-wing website The Daily Wire.

Yovanovitch said she was aware of the tweets from the President, testifying, "I was worried."

"What were you worried about?" asked Goldman.

"That ... these attacks were being repeated by the President himself and his son," Yovanovitch answered.

More context: For months, Fox and other right-wing media organizations have pushed misinformation about Yovanovitch. Asked about some of the allegations peddled by right-wing media, Yovanovitch said they were wholly not true.

