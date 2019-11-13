Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat to Ukraine, arrives at a closed session on Oct. 22 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Today's hearing won't be the first time George Kent, deputy assistant Secretary of State, and Bill Taylor, the charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Kiev, come face-to-face with lawmakers.

The diplomats met with the committees conducting the impeachment inquiry behind closed doors last month.

Here's what they told lawmakers:

About Taylor's testimony: His testimony was among the most significant so far in the investigation. His opening statement alone was considered an explosive document, in which Taylor corroborated many of the claims made by the intelligence community's whistleblower, whose complaint and subsequent inspector general's report prompted the inquiry. Taylor also provided witness testimony to the events around the temporary withholding of US military aid to Ukraine and the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

About Kent's testimony: He told lawmakers that Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani had a "campaign of lies" against the former Ukraine ambassador Yovanovitch, according to a transcript of his comments released last week. Kent's deposition provided new insight into how Volker and Sondland worked with Giuliani on Ukraine, as well as the reactions inside the State Department to Giuliani's efforts that Kent and others say ran counter to US foreign policy.