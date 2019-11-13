GOP members got slammed with emails from the White House during today's hearing

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, one of two Democrats who voted against the House impeachment inquiry resolution, called diplomat Bill Taylor's testimony today on Capitol Hill "hearsay."

At the crux of Taylor's testimony is a July 26 call in which President Trump spoke by phone with Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, about "the investigations" into the Bidens.

The call came one day after Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that prompted a whistleblower complaint that alleged Trump solicited "interference" from a foreign country to help his 2020 presidential campaign.

This information on the July 26 call came from one of Taylor's staffers who overheard Trump’s phone call with Sondland.

“It’s hearsay,” Van Drew said this afternoon after Taylor's testimony. “It’s really difficult dealing with this because it’s he said-she said.”

Van Drew suggested he would need to see evidence such as verifiable documents or an incriminating audio recording of the President to prove the allegations before getting on board with impeachment.

“Frankly the aid did flow, so that really isn’t an issue at the end of the day,” he added. “The aid flowed, and everything resolved."

What is this aid exactly?: The aid Van Drew is referring to is nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine that was reportedly held back as leverage as Trump pressed Ukraine to investigate domestic political rivals like former Vice President Joe Biden.