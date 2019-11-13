Trump denies knowledge of call with Sondland where they discussed Ukraine

At a news conference with the Turkish president, President Trump was asked about new information revealed in today's public testimony from diplomat Bill Taylor.

Taylor said that on July 26 — one day after Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that prompted a whistleblower complaint that alleged Trump solicited "interference" from a foreign country to help his 2020 presidential campaign — Trump spoke by phone with Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, about "the investigations."

Trump today denied any knowledge of this call.

"I know nothing about that. The first time I've heard it," Trump said.

Trump called it "more secondhand information."

He added: "I don't recall. Not at all. Not even a little bit."