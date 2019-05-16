What's happening with immigrationBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Why some on Trump's team are willing to go further on immigration to get a deal
From CNN's Dana Bash
Ahead of today's immigration announcement, there are divisions inside President Trump's team about how big to go on the issue, according to a senior GOP source familiar with internal and external White House discussions.
Though influential players like Stephen Miller want to focus mostly on border issues, some, such as Jared Kushner, say they are willing to go bigger than what will be proposed today — such as including DACA — in order to get a deal.
Remember: The plan currently makes no mention about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also called DACA.
They are being reminded by GOP allies that they will be run into familiar issues, such as:
- The President has to be willing to defy his base, many of whom will freak out if he lets anyone illegal formally stay in the US legally. He has not been willing to do this so far. Would he now, finally? Only if he can be shown he can win.
- To win, Democrats need to be convinced to come to the table, which to date has not been easy because they had the rug pulled out at the beginning of the administration. And now they’re politically stronger — in control of the House and hoping for a Democrat in the White House in 2021.
Trump's immigration plan doesn't include DACA. Here's why.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders this morning answered questions about why the Trump administration isn’t touching Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also called DACA, in the immigration plan it will roll out today.
She said the issue creates division and it was purposely left out.
Here's how she put it:
“Every single time that we have put forward or anyone else has put forward any type of immigration plan and it’s included DACA, it’s failed. It’s a divisive thing. Certainly something to discuss and look at and address, but this plan is focused on a different part of fixing the immigration system, and we’d like people to not reject it before they even sit down and really learn about it. That’s one of the things that divides people very quickly and was left out on purpose for that reason,” she said.
Trump will unveil a new immigration plan today
From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez and Maegan Vazquez
President Trump is set to release a broad outline of proposed immigration reforms today.
The White House is selling the plan as addressing border security and moving toward a merit-based immigration system, which gives preference to highly skilled and educated individuals.
But the proposal is short of concrete details and omits discussion of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that Democrats have repeatedly said they want resolved.
"We want to start by trying to anchor the discussion by defining border security, defining what the legal immigration should be and then seeing if we can unite Republicans around it and then also unite Republicans around the fact that we're not looking to change the number of legal immigration," one of the officials said. "We're just looking to change the composition."
President Trump will give his remarks live from the White House Rose Garden at 2:30 p.m. ET.