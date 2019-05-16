Ahead of today's immigration announcement, there are divisions inside President Trump's team about how big to go on the issue, according to a senior GOP source familiar with internal and external White House discussions.

Though influential players like Stephen Miller want to focus mostly on border issues, some, such as Jared Kushner, say they are willing to go bigger than what will be proposed today — such as including DACA — in order to get a deal.

Remember: The plan currently makes no mention about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also called DACA.

They are being reminded by GOP allies that they will be run into familiar issues, such as: