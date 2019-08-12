Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, said the Trump administration's immigration focus has not changed following this morning's rule change announcement.

The new rule change is all about legal immigration: The new regulation could dramatically cut the number of legal immigrants allowed to enter and stay in the US by making it easier to reject green card and visa applications.

But recent administration efforts have focused on illegal immigration: Just last week, immigration authorities rounded up hundreds of undocumented workers in a massive sweep at seven Mississippi food processing plants.

On Monday, Cuccinelli insisted that "This is not a change in focus."

He also said the rule change is not a substitute for congressional action, and he urged lawmakers to continue working on immigration reform.

He cited the crisis at the border, saying the issue is "all but begging" for Congress to take action.