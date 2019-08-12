Live TV
New rule could limit legal immigration

By Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:51 a.m. ET, August 12, 2019
1 min ago

SOON: Immigration chief will hold a news conference

Acting Director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli will hold a news briefing at 10 a.m. ET.

The briefing comes just after the Trump administration released a regulation that could cut the number of legal immigrants allowed to enter and stay in the US.

13 min ago

How the Trump administration could limit legal immigration

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez, Geneva Sands and Tami Luhby

The Trump administration released a regulation Monday that could dramatically cut the number of legal immigrants allowed to enter and stay in the US by making it easier to reject green card and visa applications.

Paired with last week's enforcement raids on food processing plants in Mississippi, Monday's announcement amounts to a concerted effort by the administration to limit legal immigration and crack down on illegal immigration.

The 837-page rule applies to those seeking to come to or remain in the United States via legal channels.

The so-called public charge rule is designed to ensure immigrants can support themselves financially. In doing so, though, it'll likely make it harder for low-income immigrants to come to the US.