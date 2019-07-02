HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP/Getty Images

When a child is taken into custody at the border, they are granted certain rights by US law.

A settlement established by the court case Flores v. Reno details the length of time and conditions under which US officials can detain immigrant children.

The Flores agreement says that these border facilities are meant to be short-term processing centers, and the government should ensure that children are transferred or moved to another location in under 72 hours.

It also establishes that conditions must be "safe and sanitary."

Here's what the else the US has to provide under the law:

Migrant children have the right to clean water, clean bedding and medical care if they need it.

They have to be offered a meal at least every six hours, and at least two of them should be hot.

Families with babies must have access to diapers and baby wipes.

If they are in the facility for 48 hours, the law says "reasonable efforts" must be made to provide showers, soap and a clean towel.

The law also spells out that migrant children should be kept together with their siblings, if possible.

What the law says about family separation: The law says children who came to the United States without their parents, or if their parents can't be found, need to be reunited with their closest relatives or a licensed program like foster care, for example. The 72-hour limit applies here.

