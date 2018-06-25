America's immigration crisisBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Defense Secretary says Pentagon is in "close alignment" with DHS efforts to utilize military bases to house undocumented immigrants
From CNN's Jamie Crawford
Defense Secretary James Mattis said the Pentagon is in "close alignment" with the Department of Homeland Security with efforts to utilize military bases to house undocumented immigrants along the southern US border.
The Department of Homeland Security has "come to us asking us to build temporary camps on two of our bases," Mattis told reporters on board his plane at the beginning of a trip that will take him to Alaska, China, South Korea and Japan.
"We are in a logistics support response mode," with DHS, Mattis said, adding that "details are still being worked out" with respect to how the Pentagon's role in the operation will play out, while likening the response to the Defense Department providing housing to Vietnamese refugees rescued at sea in the years after the Vietnam War and for victims of hurricanes and other natural disasters.
Mattis said this is something the Department of Defense has done before:
"This is something that we can do again, whether it be refugee boat people from Vietnam, people that have been knocked out of their homes by a hurricane, absolutely it's appropriate to provide logistical support however it's needed."
Health and Human Services officials have toured four US military bases in Texas and Arkansas as possible locations.
Trump calls for deportations without "judges or court cases"
From CNN's Eli Watkins
President Donald Trump on Sunday called for the US to deport people without judicial proceedings, referred to an invasion by "these people" and railed against standing immigration laws.
"We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents..." Trump tweeted.
In a follow-up tweet, Trump said immigration policy in the US is "laughed at all over the world," and "is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit."
The government has a plan to reunite families. But it'll take a while.
From CNN's Tal Kopan
The Trump administration is releasing its plan for reuniting the thousands of families that were separated at the border — but the reunions won't happen quickly.
In a statement Saturday night, both Homeland Security and Health and Human Services said 2,053 children were still in the custody of HHS and were awaiting being returned to their parents.
Under the plan...
- The children will keep waiting in custody.
- Reunifications will only happen once the parents' deportation proceedings are completed.
- Families will either be reunited before deportation or, if the parent is released from detention, after the parent applies to serve as the child's sponsor under HHS rules.
As part of the reunification effort, the government is building more organized databases that will link the parent and child's information, as well as their whereabouts.
It is also working to better facilitate communication between them, the fact sheet said.
Where the immigration debate stands in Congress (right now)
From CNN’s Phil Mattingly
House Republicans still plan to vote this week on a broad overhaul of the US immigration system. Just as last week, that vote will still fail, aides say.
That will turn all eyes will to biggest outstanding question: Can Congress fix the holes and shortcomings of the Trump Administration’s hastily cobbled together executive order on family separation?
Bottom line: We do not expect this bill to pass. The votes, at least inside the House GOP conference, for a House GOP-only negotiated bill, aren’t there (and haven’t ever been).
So what happens next, then? The real focus of the week is the more narrow, tailored effort to address family separations — and whether there is bicameral, bipartisan support to move something as soon as this week.
The House is almost certain to move on something targeted this week, aides say. Whether the Senate, which requires Democratic support and has a full schedule with the farm bill this week, can follow suit is an open question.
The looming deadline: While there is no hard and fast deadline on the issue, Congress leaves for its July 4 recess at the end of this week.