Speaker of the House Paul Ryan Speaker of the House Paul Ryan Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Republicans still plan to vote this week on a broad overhaul of the US immigration system. Just as last week, that vote will still fail, aides say.

That will turn all eyes will to biggest outstanding question: Can Congress fix the holes and shortcomings of the Trump Administration’s hastily cobbled together executive order on family separation?

Bottom line: We do not expect this bill to pass. The votes, at least inside the House GOP conference, for a House GOP-only negotiated bill, aren’t there (and haven’t ever been).

So what happens next, then? The real focus of the week is the more narrow, tailored effort to address family separations — and whether there is bicameral, bipartisan support to move something as soon as this week.

The House is almost certain to move on something targeted this week, aides say. Whether the Senate, which requires Democratic support and has a full schedule with the farm bill this week, can follow suit is an open question.

The looming deadline: While there is no hard and fast deadline on the issue, Congress leaves for its July 4 recess at the end of this week.