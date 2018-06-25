Commander of Texas facility for migrant children says family separation is an "incredibly dumb stupid decision"

An incident commander of a tent city for migrant children in Tornillo, Texas, called the Trump administration's practice of separating children and parents at the border "an incredibly dumb stupid decision."

“Look, this operation would not be here if it weren’t for the separation," said the commander, who did not want to identified.

"I'm totally against the separation policy. It’s an incredibly dumb stupid decision made by our leadership. It should have never happened.”

The facility houses 326 children, 26 of them were separated from their parents at the border under the administration's "zero-tolerance" policy. Three children have been reunited with their family.

The commander, who works for BCFS Health and Human Services, a nonprofit that operates the facility, oversees operations at the tent facility. He said he thinks the facility will likely close by July 13 because the numbers of children are going down daily.

The administration opened the temporary shelter in June on federal land to accommodate the influx of children. The shelter consists of what an HHS spokesman called "soft-sided structures" resembling tents equipped with air-conditioning to withstand the high temperatures.