Melania Trump visits small children and babies at facility

First lady Melania Trump arrives at the Health and Human Services Southwest Key Campbell children's shelter in Phoenix, Arizona on June 28, 2018. First lady Melania Trump arrives at the Health and Human Services Southwest Key Campbell children's shelter in Phoenix, Arizona on June 28, 2018. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

At Southwest Key Campbell children’s facility, Melania Trump visited with staff and then spent time with children and babies in three different rooms.

Of the 121 children at this shelter, 81 have been separated from their parents at the border. The rest of the children were unaccompanied minors or brought into the US by other people.

Trump entered the first classroom, which had 10 small children, split by boys and girls at two tables. “Hi! How are you?” she said, in English. Teachers in the room translated as Trump asked ages and names and what they were making — they were doing an arts and crafts project making dogs.

“Did you make friends?” Trump asked the children.

The next classroom was again approximately 10 kids, ages 5 to 7, who were doing an exercise with a teacher pointing out change. The kids here spend approximately six hours a day in classroom settings.

Trump walked in saying, “Wow! Hi!” She also asked one girl about her friends.

The final room was perhaps the most emotionally taxing — all babies and toddlers, most under 18 months old. Three of the babies were there with their mothers, who were also minors.

Trump spent about 10 minutes playing with the babies and asking questions about the facility to the workers. One baby in a crib slept through the whole thing.