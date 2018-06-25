America's immigration crisisBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Melania Trump visits small children and babies at facility
From CNN's Kate Bennett
At Southwest Key Campbell children’s facility, Melania Trump visited with staff and then spent time with children and babies in three different rooms.
Of the 121 children at this shelter, 81 have been separated from their parents at the border. The rest of the children were unaccompanied minors or brought into the US by other people.
Trump entered the first classroom, which had 10 small children, split by boys and girls at two tables. “Hi! How are you?” she said, in English. Teachers in the room translated as Trump asked ages and names and what they were making — they were doing an arts and crafts project making dogs.
The next classroom was again approximately 10 kids, ages 5 to 7, who were doing an exercise with a teacher pointing out change. The kids here spend approximately six hours a day in classroom settings.
Trump walked in saying, “Wow! Hi!” She also asked one girl about her friends.
The final room was perhaps the most emotionally taxing — all babies and toddlers, most under 18 months old. Three of the babies were there with their mothers, who were also minors.
Trump spent about 10 minutes playing with the babies and asking questions about the facility to the workers. One baby in a crib slept through the whole thing.
Here's how today's march looked from above
Ricardo Obando captured this video of protesters marching and chanting on Constitution Avenue, on their way to Capitol Hill.
This was shot around 2:30 p.m. ET, before more than 100 of the protesters were arrested.
Tammy Duckworth and her infant daughter visit Senate building protesters
From CNN's Sunlen Serfaty
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, visited protesters rallying against immigration policy Thursday in the middle of the Senate office building. She had her infant daughter with her, and the two received a rockstar welcome from the protesters.
She said the issue of family separations is "deeply personal" to her.
"What would it be like to have my breast-feeding child ripped away from me? she asked. "I wanted to show my support for the folks here today. I could only imagine what it would be like to have my daughter — my breastfeeding child — ripped away from me the way some of these other moms’ babies have been."
About 100 people arrested in immigration protest at Capitol Hill
From CNN's Daniella Diaz and Kate Sullivan
More than one thousand female activists marched through Washington, D.C., Thursday and flooded a Capitol Hill Senate building to protest the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy.
US Capitol Police arrested about 100 people at the protest in the Senate building so far.
The activists sat on the floor of the Senate building with Mylar blankets to demand the end demand Congress end the policies that criminalize undocumented immigrants and separates their children from them.
In an executive order last week, President Donald Trump said his administration was seeking more authority to detain families together until the end of their immigration proceedings.
The order instructs federal agencies -- notably the Department of Defense -- to prepare facilities to house the potentially thousands of families who will be detained.
Capitol police threaten to arrest crowd of female protesters as they chant, "We care!"
Capitol police have threatened to arrest a crowd of women who had gathered on Capitol Hill to protest President Trump's immigration policy.
The incident began when the protesters, who earlier attended a march and rally organized by the Women's March, flooded a Senate office building while chanting, "We care" -- a reference to first lady Melania Trump's "I really don't care. Do U?" jacket that she wore before and after visiting the young children being held near the southern border last week.
Some of the women were also wearing the the foil-style thermal blankets that detained immigrants were seen wearing in government footage earlier this month.
As the women were being escorted away by police, Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Hawaii Democrat, approached them and appeared to introduce herself.
CNN's Sunlen Serfaty, who is reporting from the protest, said she was also asked to leave.
Buses of protesters have descended on this Texas border town
Protesters have rallied in Brownsville, Texas, near the US border to demand an end to family separations.
They've come from across Texas: Buses brought protesters into the border town from Dallas, Houston and other cities.
CNN's Miguel Marquez reports:
"They bussed in people who have never taken part in these sort of rallies. Today, upset by what they see on their televisions and read about in the newspapers, about children being taken by their families. So they're coming out here, taking a stand."
Watch more:
Protesters are singing in the DC streets: "Women gonna rise like water"
A group of women marching against family separations in Washington, DC, are protesting with song.
Kai Newkirk, activist and co-founder of Democracy Spring, captured the song on video.
Here's are the lyrics:
Women gonna rise like waterGonna shut detention downI hear the voice of my great granddaughterSaying free our families now
6-year-old protester has a message for the adults: "Kids need their parents"
Demonstrators have gathered near the border in Brownsville, Texas, to rally against President Trump's immigration policies.
Mia Gibson, 6, attended with her mother, Alejandra Caballero, and carried a hand-drawn poster that read, “Kids need their parents.”
Mia said she and her mother came to the protest “to help kids."
Caballero said her daughter doesn’t fully understand what is going on — but she added that Mia feels sad for the kids that have been separated from their parents.
Protesters are outside the Dept. of Justice chanting, "Where are the children?"
Protesters demanding an end of immigrant family separations gathered outside of the Department of Justice in Washington DC on Thursday with one question:
The Trump administration has more than 2,000 children it separated from their parents in its custody.