In one group of 32 parents separated from their children, just 3 have spoken to them

A handout provided by the Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas, shows data on 32 parents released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. A handout provided by the Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas, shows data on 32 parents released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. Handout

The Annunciation House, which hosts undocumented immigrants in El Paso, Texas, received 32 parents on Sunday who were originally detained for trying to enter the country illegally.

According to data provided to the Annunciation House by the parents, who are from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, the average child's age is 10, and just three of them have spoken with their child personally since they were separated.

The max days of detention is 40 days — that is a father who has been separated from his 5-year-old daughter for 40 days, per Annunciation House.

The children are currently spread out across 12 states -- from California to New York.

"The government currently is not making any sort of efforts to ensure that either the parent or child knows where each other is," Melissa Lopez, executive director of the Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services told CNN affiliate KTSM.

Lopez says the current system that’s in place right now for parents’ finding their children is a 1-800 number. “The mechanism that the government has created for parents to find their kids, the telephone number they set up, is not working," Lopez explained.

Parents who choose to stay in the US will still have to wait for their case to be heard by an immigration judge.

Reporting from CNN's Dianne Gallagher