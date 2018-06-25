America's immigration crisisBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
In one group of 32 parents separated from their children, just 3 have spoken to them
The Annunciation House, which hosts undocumented immigrants in El Paso, Texas, received 32 parents on Sunday who were originally detained for trying to enter the country illegally.
According to data provided to the Annunciation House by the parents, who are from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, the average child's age is 10, and just three of them have spoken with their child personally since they were separated.
The max days of detention is 40 days — that is a father who has been separated from his 5-year-old daughter for 40 days, per Annunciation House.
The children are currently spread out across 12 states -- from California to New York.
"The government currently is not making any sort of efforts to ensure that either the parent or child knows where each other is," Melissa Lopez, executive director of the Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services told CNN affiliate KTSM.
Lopez says the current system that’s in place right now for parents’ finding their children is a 1-800 number. “The mechanism that the government has created for parents to find their kids, the telephone number they set up, is not working," Lopez explained.
Parents who choose to stay in the US will still have to wait for their case to be heard by an immigration judge.
Reporting from CNN's Dianne Gallagher
Chuck Schumer: Calling for the harassment of political opponents is "not American"
From CNN's Ted Barrett
Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, strongly disagreeing with the public statements of Rep. Maxine Waters, went on the Senate floor and declared "no one should call for the harassment of political opponents."
"That's not right," he said, "that's not American."
He added: "I strongly disagree with those who advocate harassing folks if they don't agree with you. If you disagree with someone or something, stand up, make your voice heard, explain why you think they're wrong, and why you're right."
What Maxine Waters said: Rep. Maxine Waters called on her supporters on Saturday to publicly confront and harass members of the Trump administration in response to the "zero-tolerance" policy that led to the separation of families at the border. "Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere. We've got to get the children connected to their parents," Waters said.
White House: "Just because you don’t see a judge doesn’t mean you aren’t receiving due process"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The White House on Monday sought to explain President Trump's weekend tweet suggesting undocumented immigrants not be granted due process.
"Just because you don’t see a judge doesn’t mean you aren’t receiving due process," press secretary Sarah Sanders said during her briefing.
She said "virtually all Americans" agree that drawn-out court proceedings don't make sense for migrants that enter the country illegally.
She said the President wants "secure borders and a very legal and easy immigration process." She also said Trump "would certainly like to see more expedited removal."
Trump: I don't regret signing order to stop family separations
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump told reporters Monday that he doesn't regret signing an executive order to end the practice of separating parents and children at the border.
"No, no. The executive order was great," Trump said. "It was something that I felt we had to do. We want children staying together."
The President insisted that he wanted to sign the order.
He said a report he was complaining about signing the order was "fake news" and went on to repeat his assertion that US immigration laws are flawed.
"They’re a disaster. The laws have to be changed," Trump said. "We want a system where people come in illegally they have to go out. A nice simple system that works."
Federal officials went inside the Portland ICE office overnight
From CNN's Keith Allen
A joint Department of Homeland Security team of law enforcement officers from the Federal Protective Service (FPS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) entered the federal building that houses Portland’s ICE field office overnight, FPS spokesperson Robert Sperling tells CNN.
The team gained access to the ICE field office at 3:30 a.m. PT to secure government equipment inside, according to Sperling.
Portland’s ICE field office has been temporarily closed since last week as protesters gathered and pitched tents outside the facility.
Sperling characterized the team currently inside the office as “fairly small in number.”
Sessions doubles down on prosecuting people who come to the US illegally
From CNN's David Shortell and Jessica Schneider
Attorney General Jeff Sessions just doubled down on the administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy in a speech to school resource officers in Reno on Monday, while also tempering his rhetoric with a nod to the backlash over the separating of parents and children at the border.
“We’re going to continue to prosecute those adults who enter here illegally," he said, before adding, "We’re going to do everything in our power however to avoid separating families."
Here's what it's like on the Mexico side of the border
CNN's Leyla Santiago is reporting from Tijuana, Mexico, near the port of entry into the US — the place where immigrants can legally enter the US.
Since Trump signed an executive order last week ending family separations, some families have decided to go ahead and cross into the US, Santiago reported.
I talked to quite a few people who tell me they were hesitating. They had reservations about getting back in this line. But once they heard that President Trump signed the executive order saying child separation — or family separations, rather — were no longer going to be a thing, they got back in that line.
An important note: Before the executive order, the Trump administration repeatedly said families would not be separated if they entered through a port of entry. But the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy organizations said last week that they have documented cases of parents who claimed asylum at ports of entry and then had their children taken away.
She was separated from her son and doesn't know where he is, so she wrote him this letter
From CNN's Holly Yan
The rainbows and stars on the mother's handwritten letter belie her agony and fear.
"I love you, my boy. Be strong and fight, don't get sad," the letter reads. "God will protect you and we will be together soon."
But the truth is, the woman doesn't know when she and her son will be reunited. She doesn't even know where he is. It's been about two weeks since the mother, who doesn't want to be identified, was separated from her 7-year-old son near the US-Mexico border, attorney Eileen Blessinger said Sunday.
Parents protest outside immigrant detention center in McAllen, Texas
A group of demonstrators are currently holding a "Parents Everywhere Care" protest outside the central processing center in McAllen, Texas.
One man is holding a "FREE THEM" sign. Another donned a jacket similar to the one Melania Trump wore while departing Washington on her visit to a shelter housing unaccompanied children, except the protester's shirt reads, "I really do care."
This is one of the two planned protests we mentioned earlier.