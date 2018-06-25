About 100 people arrested in immigration protest at Capitol Hill

More than one thousand female activists marched through Washington, D.C., Thursday and flooded a Capitol Hill Senate building to protest the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy.

US Capitol Police arrested about 100 people at the protest in the Senate building so far.

The activists sat on the floor of the Senate building with Mylar blankets to demand the end demand Congress end the policies that criminalize undocumented immigrants and separates their children from them.

In an executive order last week, President Donald Trump said his administration was seeking more authority to detain families together until the end of their immigration proceedings.

The order instructs federal agencies -- notably the Department of Defense -- to prepare facilities to house the potentially thousands of families who will be detained.