America's immigration crisisBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Sessions doubles down on prosecuting people who come to the US illegally
From CNN's David Shortell and Jessica Schneider
Attorney General Jeff Sessions just doubled down on the administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy in a speech to school resource officers in Reno on Monday, while also tempering his rhetoric with a nod to the backlash over the separating of parents and children at the border.
“We’re going to continue to prosecute those adults who enter here illegally," he said, before adding, "We’re going to do everything in our power however to avoid separating families."
Here's what it's like on the Mexico side of the border
CNN's Leyla Santiago is reporting from Tijuana, Mexico, near the port of entry into the US — the place where immigrants can legally enter the US.
Since Trump signed an executive order last week ending family separations, some families have decided to go ahead and cross into the US, Santiago reported.
I talked to quite a few people who tell me they were hesitating. They had reservations about getting back in this line. But once they heard that President Trump signed the executive order saying child separation — or family separations, rather — were no longer going to be a thing, they got back in that line.
An important note: Before the executive order, the Trump administration repeatedly said families would not be separated if they entered through a port of entry. But the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy organizations said last week that they have documented cases of parents who claimed asylum at ports of entry and then had their children taken away.
She was separated from her son and doesn't know where he is, so she wrote him this letter
From CNN's Holly Yan
The rainbows and stars on the mother's handwritten letter belie her agony and fear.
"I love you, my boy. Be strong and fight, don't get sad," the letter reads. "God will protect you and we will be together soon."
But the truth is, the woman doesn't know when she and her son will be reunited. She doesn't even know where he is. It's been about two weeks since the mother, who doesn't want to be identified, was separated from her 7-year-old son near the US-Mexico border, attorney Eileen Blessinger said Sunday.
See the letter:
Parents protest outside immigrant detention center in McAllen, Texas
A group of demonstrators are currently holding a "Parents Everywhere Care" protest outside the central processing center in McAllen, Texas.
One man is holding a "FREE THEM" sign. Another donned a jacket similar to the one Melania Trump wore while departing Washington on her visit to a shelter housing unaccompanied children, except the protester's shirt reads, "I really do care."
This is one of the two planned protests we mentioned earlier.
Detained immigrants to Sen. Warren: "America is our last hope"
From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton and Caroline Kelly
Detainees at a central processing center in McAllen, Texas, were "frightened" and told Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren that America is their "last hope," she told CNN after leaving the center on Sunday.
"We talked to mothers who just said, from Honduras in particular, who said, 'there's nothing there for us. ... America is our last hope,'" Warren said.
Warren also told CNN that she repeatedly asked detainees if they were happy to be there, and that they replied, "'yes, we are in America.'"
At the center, there "are big chain-linked cages on concrete floors and metal blankets [being] handed out to people," Warren said, adding that the detainees "are frightened."
Watch:
Protesters rallied all weekend. They're not stopping today.
From CNN's Madison Park
Crowds gathered in Texas over the weekend to protest the Trump administration's policy. Those rallies are expected to continue Monday.
Two major protests we're watching today are...
- A march in the border city of Tornillo, Texas, which is the site of a US-Mexico border checkpoint and a temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant minors.
- A protest outside the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas.
What happened over the weekend: Protesters rallying in Tornillo were joined by Lena Dunham, Sia, Amber Heard and other stars. In McAllen, Texas, protesters briefly blocked a bus leaving a migrant detention center on Saturday.
Defense Secretary says Pentagon is in "close alignment" with DHS efforts to utilize military bases to house undocumented immigrants
From CNN's Jamie Crawford
Defense Secretary James Mattis said the Pentagon is in "close alignment" with the Department of Homeland Security with efforts to utilize military bases to house undocumented immigrants along the southern US border.
The Department of Homeland Security has "come to us asking us to build temporary camps on two of our bases," Mattis told reporters on board his plane at the beginning of a trip that will take him to Alaska, China, South Korea and Japan.
"We are in a logistics support response mode," with DHS, Mattis said, adding that "details are still being worked out" with respect to how the Pentagon's role in the operation will play out, while likening the response to the Defense Department providing housing to Vietnamese refugees rescued at sea in the years after the Vietnam War and for victims of hurricanes and other natural disasters.
Mattis said this is something the Department of Defense has done before:
"This is something that we can do again, whether it be refugee boat people from Vietnam, people that have been knocked out of their homes by a hurricane, absolutely it's appropriate to provide logistical support however it's needed."
Health and Human Services officials have toured four US military bases in Texas and Arkansas as possible locations.
Trump calls for deportations without "judges or court cases"
From CNN's Eli Watkins
President Donald Trump on Sunday called for the US to deport people without judicial proceedings, referred to an invasion by "these people" and railed against standing immigration laws.
"We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents..." Trump tweeted.
In a follow-up tweet, Trump said immigration policy in the US is "laughed at all over the world," and "is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit."
The government has a plan to reunite families. But it'll take a while.
From CNN's Tal Kopan
The Trump administration is releasing its plan for reuniting the thousands of families that were separated at the border — but the reunions won't happen quickly.
In a statement Saturday night, both Homeland Security and Health and Human Services said 2,053 children were still in the custody of HHS and were awaiting being returned to their parents.
Under the plan...
- The children will keep waiting in custody.
- Reunifications will only happen once the parents' deportation proceedings are completed.
- Families will either be reunited before deportation or, if the parent is released from detention, after the parent applies to serve as the child's sponsor under HHS rules.
As part of the reunification effort, the government is building more organized databases that will link the parent and child's information, as well as their whereabouts.
It is also working to better facilitate communication between them, the fact sheet said.