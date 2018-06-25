Sessions doubles down on prosecuting people who come to the US illegally

CNN's Leyla Santiago is reporting from Tijuana, Mexico, near the port of entry into the US — the place where immigrants can legally enter the US.

Since Trump signed an executive order last week ending family separations, some families have decided to go ahead and cross into the US, Santiago reported.

I talked to quite a few people who tell me they were hesitating. They had reservations about getting back in this line. But once they heard that President Trump signed the executive order saying child separation — or family separations, rather — were no longer going to be a thing, they got back in that line.

An important note: Before the executive order, the Trump administration repeatedly said families would not be separated if they entered through a port of entry. But the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy organizations said last week that they have documented cases of parents who claimed asylum at ports of entry and then had their children taken away.