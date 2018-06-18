What's happening at the US borderBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
There's a White House briefing this afternoon
Press secretary Sarah Sanders will take the podium today at 1:15 p.m. ET.
We expect a lot of questions about Trump's immigration policy and the child separations currently happening at the southern border. You can follow it live here.
Trump's tweeting about immigration (and falsely blaming Democrats)
As backlash grows against the White House's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has forced separations of undocumented parents and kids, President Trump is tweeting about immigration in Europe.
In an earlier tweet, he blamed the Democrats for failing to fix US immigration laws. He said something similar on Friday, when falsely blamed Democrats for the separation of families at the US border (His administration adopted the controversial policy.)
Anthony Scaramucci criticizes Trump's immigration policy: "It’s inhumane"
Former White House communications director Anthony Sacaramucci said President Trump needs to end the "atrocious policy" of separating undocumented children and parents at the US border.
“I think the President should stop it,” Sacaramucci said on CNN's New Day. “He needs to step back, stop listening to his aides and his advisers."
He added, “It’s an atrocious policy. It’s inhumane. It’s offensive to the average American.”
1,400 immigrant children are living in a former Texas Walmart
From CNN's Bob Ortega
The strangeness of the largest migrant children's center in the United States, near the border with Mexico, shows up in the details.
Here, at the Casa Padre shelter in Brownsville, Texas, there are 1,469 boys, ages 10 to 17, housed inside the 250,000-square-foot shell of a former Walmart superstore. None of the 313 bedrooms have doors. Or ceilings, so that children lying in their beds look up past where their walls end to the scaffolding of the superstore roof high above.
The hundreds of children neatly lined up for their supper of barbecued chicken or sandwiches file past murals of presidents, including one of Donald Trump, alongside with a curious quote from him in Spanish alongside the English: "Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war."
The boys at Casa Padre stay there an average of 49 days before being placed with a sponsor — usually a relative — reunited with parents or deported.
The story behind the photo of little girl crying at the border
A photo of a little girl, crying as she's stopped at the US border with her mother, is quickly becoming the human face of the White House's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.
John Moore, a photographer for Getty Images, snapped the image while he was photographing people crossing a river into the US in the middle of the night.
"I felt a lot when I took it," he tells CNN. "Seeing the children in the crowd was very emotional for me."
He spoke to the girl's mother briefly that night. She told him they had traveled for a month from Honduras to the US border.
These Democratic lawmakers went to the border this weekend
From CNN's Daniella Diaz and Eli Watkins
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley returned to the South Texas border on Sunday with a group of Democratic colleagues to tour the Customs and Border Protection processing centers in the Rio Grande Valley.
The lawmakers came to South Texas, they say, to learn more about the agency's processing of undocumented immigrants entering the United States.
Merkley said he had "spoken directly" with Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the policy and wanted to see if President Donald Trump would meet with them.
"We must end this policy of family separation," Merkley said.
The group included...
- Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland,
- Texas Rep. Filemon Vela
- Texas Rep. Vicente Gonzalez
- Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee
- Vermont Rep. Peter Welch
- Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline
- Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan
Melania Trump "hates to see children separated from their families"
From CNN's Kate Bennett
In a rare statement on a policy issue, first lady Melania Trump weighed in through her spokeswoman on the immigration crisis taking place at America's borders.
"Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN on Sunday. "She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."
Trump, who has made helping children the crux of her official "Be Best" platform as first lady, had yet to discuss the state of families and immigration, a topic that has been prominent in headlines for days.
Key lines from Laura Bush's scathing column condemning child separation
From CNN's Kate Bennett
Former first lady Laura Bush spoke out Sunday night about the separation of families on the US border, writing a harsh criticism of the current zero-tolerance immigration policy being enforced under the Trump administration.
Bush, whose opinion piece ran in The Washington Post, decried the separation of children from parents entering the United States illegally as "cruel" and "immoral." It's a rare public admonishment of current administration policy from Bush, who has seldom weighed in on politics since her husband left office.
- "I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart."
- "Our government should not be in the business of warehousing children in converted box stores or making plans to place them in tent cities in the desert outside of El Paso."
- Americans pride ourselves on being a moral nation, on being the nation that sends humanitarian relief to places devastated by natural disasters or famine or war. We pride ourselves on believing that people should be seen for the content of their character, not the color of their skin. We pride ourselves on acceptance. If we are truly that country, then it is our obligation to reunite these detained children with their parents — and to stop separating parents and children in the first place.
- "In 2018, can we not as a nation find a kinder, more compassionate and more moral answer to this current crisis? I, for one, believe we can.