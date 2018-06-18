What's happening at the US borderBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Not just Texas: More than 100 men are detained at one Oregon facility
From CNN's Samira Said
There's been a lot of focus on immigration at the US's southern border, but the issue of immigration doesn't stop there.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is currently detaining 123 men at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, Oregon.
At least seven of the men may have been separated from their families, ICE said — including at least one man from China. However, ICE officials said they could not verify any of the family separations.
Of the detainees, 52 come from India and 18 from Nepal.
Here's the full breakdown:
An architect of Trump’s zero tolerance policy has been harsh on immigration since high school
From CNN's Dan Merica and Stephen Collinson
The Trump administration's hardline immigration measures — including the zero-tolerance policy that has caused the separation of migrant children and parents at the border — are largely a product of the White House immigration czar, Stephen Miller.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who Miller used to work for, formalized the policy and carried it out.
As Trump's immigration adviser, Miller authored the administration's deeply controversial travel bans (There have been three revisions of the policy, and the legality of the last is currently under consideration by the US Supreme Court).
That order — and the harsh immigration policies Miller has been behind since — are perfectly in line with what Miller has talking about since he was 16 years old.
According to people who went to Santa Monica High School with Miller, the Trump aide made a name for himself touting his conservative views.
In March 2002, Miller, then age 16, wrote a lengthy opinion editorial for the Santa Monica Lookout that argued "very few, if any, Hispanic students" make it to honors classes because the school provides a "crutch" to those who don't speak English by ensuring "all announcements are written in both Spanish and English."
After high school, Miller attended Duke University, where he again became an outspoken conservative voice. Writing for the Duke Chronicle, Miller, who is Jewish, penned articles about...
- The war on Christmas ("Christmas is being banned")
- Immigration ("We oppose common-sense security measures. We give driver's licenses to illegal aliens")
- Multiculturalism ("As we obsess over, adulate and extol the non-American cultures we ignore the culture we all hold in common").
After college, Miller worked for then-Rep. Michele Bachmann and Rep. John Shadegg and then-Sen. Jeff Sessions. Miller helped Sessions become the most outspoken critic of the 2013 bipartisan Gang of Eight immigration reform bill.
Miller has been with Trump since January 2016 and served as his hype man for much of the primary and general election.
What you need to know about "tender age" shelters, where infants and toddlers are held
The Associated Press reports that infants and toddlers separated from their families are being held in three so-called "tender age" shelters at the border.
CNN's Polo Sandoval is reporting from outside what is believed to be one of them.
"A fairly nondescript building," he said of the Combes, Texas, facility. "Behind the relatively tall wall, though, there is a small playground."
About 60 children, ages 10 and under, are housed at the facility. It's unclear how many of them were brought to the shelter as a result of President Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy.
Watch more:
What happens if the House immigration bill fails? Here's what Paul Ryan says
There are two bills currently in the House. House Speaker Paul Ryan said they are voting on one of them tomorrow.
But what happens if it doesn't pass? Ryan said the legislation is already his Plan B.
"This bill is plan B for us to begin with," Ryan said. "We are focused on getting the bill passed, and the President came to our conference and asked members to support this bill, and that is our focus."
Paul Ryan: "We don't think families should be separated. Period."
House Speaker Paul Ryan said the House will vote on a bill tomorrow that ends family separations and solves DACA.
Paul Ryan says House will vote tomorrow on bill that keeps families together
House Speaker Paul Ryan said tomorrow the House will vote on legislation that would keep families together.
"We are going to take action to keep families together while we enforce our immigration laws," Ryan said.
According to Ryan, under this bill, when people are prosecuted for illegally crossing the border, families would remain together in Department of Homeland Security custody "throughout the length of their legal proceedings."
He added that DHS would also get monetary support to keep families together.
Trump tweets on immigration: "I am working on something"
President Trump again falsely blamed the border crisis on the Democrats — and said he is "working on something."
He did not elaborate on what "something" could be. But yesterday, the White House said Trump supports immigration bills that House Republicans have been working on (although one lawmaker said Trump's meeting with them didn't "move the ball.")
Here's the tweet:
This isn't new rhetoric: The President has repeatedly, and falsely, blamed the Democrats for the border crisis.
He accused the Democrats yesterday of wanting migrants to "infest our country," turning a speech that was supposed to focus on the economy into an angry tirade defending his harsh immigration stance.
Trump directly (also erroneously) blamed the Democrats last week for the separation of families at the US border.
There's another crisis at the border now: Flooding
From CNN's Brandon Miller
Part of the US-Mexico border is under a flash flood emergency, an area in Texas that includes processing detention centers for undocumented immigrants.
"This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!" the National Weather Service said in an alert announcing the emergency, which includes Hidalgo, McAllen and Harlingen.
Nearly a foot of rain has fallen between McAllen and Harlingen according to radar estimates over the past couple of days
“Hidalgo County emergency management reported multiple vehicles submerged under water due to heavy rain from thunderstorms over portions of southeast Hidalgo County. 4 to 6 inches of rain have fallen,” the National Weather Service said this morning.
Here's what the radar looks like:
Trump again falsely blames Democrats for crisis at the border
President Trump is tweeting about immigration this morning, blaming Democrats for not strengthening immigration laws and the media for "not mentioning the safety and security of our Country."
Here's the tweet:
The President made similar comments about the media yesterday at a small business event, when he claimed the press is helping "smugglers" and "traffickers."
You can watch that moment in the clip below:
President Trump has been blaming Democrats for the separation of families at the US border. This is a response he's repeatedly made to criticism his administration has faced since it adopted a policy that results in far more children being separated from their parents. Read more about that here.