Trump administration didn’t separate families earlier because it feared backlash, source says

The idea of family separations was discussed in the early months of the administration in the context of having a deterrent effect, as then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said publicly at the time on CNN's The Situation Room, according to a source familiar with early DHS deliberations.

But the policy wasn’t put in place because people worried about the backlash, the source said.

“People foresaw that using that was going to result in a blowback of humanitarian concerns about using mothers and children for those policies," the source said. "My sense is that continued to be a main consideration which is why they didn’t put a policy in effect."

The source continued: “It was clear that during those discussions there were those who believed that separating families was a way to get at the (migrant) flows, because as we got into the summer the numbers went up and there was concern about how do we address this."

But those ideas didn’t win out, the source said.

Here's Kelly talking about possible family separations last year: