What's happening at the US borderBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump administration didn’t separate families earlier because it feared backlash, source says
From CNN's Tal Kopan
The idea of family separations was discussed in the early months of the administration in the context of having a deterrent effect, as then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said publicly at the time on CNN's The Situation Room, according to a source familiar with early DHS deliberations.
But the policy wasn’t put in place because people worried about the backlash, the source said.
The source continued: “It was clear that during those discussions there were those who believed that separating families was a way to get at the (migrant) flows, because as we got into the summer the numbers went up and there was concern about how do we address this."
But those ideas didn’t win out, the source said.
Here's Kelly talking about possible family separations last year:
A mom who was separated from her 7-year-old son is suing the Trump administration, too
From CNN's Jessica Schneider and Catherine Shoichet
Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, a woman from Guatemala, sued Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and other government officials after border agents separated her from her 7-year old son in May.
She did not cross at a legal point of entry, but instead crossed the border “near San Luis, Arizona….and were immediately approached by border agents," according to a court filing. She said that she sought asylum and was kept in a detention cell with her son for two days, before they were separated.
She went to Eloy Detention Center in Arizona, while her son was transferred to Phoenix. She said she passed the credible fear screening interview and was not charged with illegally entering the country.
She posted bond with the help of an immigration bonds company, Libre by Nexus, on Friday and says she has spoken with her son once.
She is seeking to be reunited with her son, as well as damages.
The state of New York has announced that it also intends to sue Trump administration. (You can read more about that potential lawsuit in the post below this one.)
New York governor plans to sue Trump administration over border separations
From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph
The state of New York intends to file a multi-agency lawsuit against the Trump administration on the grounds that the federal government is violating the Constitutional rights of thousands of immigrant children and their parents who have been separated at the border, according to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
“The governor is directing the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Department of Health and the Office of Children and Family Services to commence legal action against the federal government’s 'Separation of Families' policy,” the statement said.
In a phone call with journalists, Cuomo said he would like the lawsuit to be filed within two weeks.
Mexican diplomat: "If we attack families, we are attacking society at its roots"
From CNN’s Marina Carver and Laura Ly
Diego Gomez Pickering, Mexico's consul general to New York City, on Tuesday said the Mexican government is working closely to keep immigrant families together and safe at Mexico’s southern border.
“Families, for us, sit at the nucleus of society, any society, regardless of the country we are speaking of and it is vital that we as individuals, we as human beings, fathers and mothers, we as sons and daughters that we protect this very important institution — it is family, the cornerstone of humanity,” Gomez Pickering said at a Global Institute lunch in Long Island.
He was speaking about people from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras crossing into Mexico’s southern border but he also appeared to allude to the situation on Mexico’s border with the United States as well.
4 more states stop National Guard members from assisting at southern border
The governors of North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware joined a growing group of states Tuesday afternoon that were pulling, or refusing to send, its National Guard members to the southern border.
- North Carolina: Gov. Roy Cooper announced in a statement that he would be recalling three members of the state's National Guard from the border, noting, "The cruel policy of tearing children away from their parents requires a strong response."
- Virginia: Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement announcing that he was recalling four soldiers and a helicopter "until the federal government ends its enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy that separates children from their parents."
- Maryland: Gov. Larry Hogan ordered National Guard troops to return from New Mexico this morning. Hogan tweeted that Maryland will not deploy any National Guard resources to the border until the “policy of separating children from their families has been rescinded.”
- Delaware: Gov. John Carney also tweeted that today, he had received a request to send National Guard members to the southwest border, but he wouldn't permit it. "Under normal circumstances, we wouldn't hesitate to answer the call," Carney tweeted. "But given what we know about the policies currently in effect at the border, I can't in good conscience send Delawareans to help with that mission."
Why the National Guard: In April, President Trump signed a memorandum to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border. The Pentagon said the troops would "act in support of Border Patrol agents who are performing law enforcement duties."
Since then, a number of states, including New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, said they would not participate in the effort.
There are currently about 2,000 members of the National Guard operating across four border states -- Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas -- according to Kurt M. Rauschenberg, National Guard Bureau Spokesman.
How the moderate GOP House immigration bill will address family separations
From CNN's From Lauren Fox with Phil Mattingly
The House compromise bill — the more moderate of two House immigration proposals — will include a revised provision to address family separation, according to a House Republican source familiar with negotiations.
The bill is still being finalized, but it will be circulated later today, the source said.
In addition to overturning the rule that says children cannot be in Department of Homeland Security custody longer than 20 days, the House negotiators have expanded their solution to ending family separations.
Under the new language, the bill will...
- Require DHS to keep families in their custody even when a parent is going through criminal proceedings for crossing the border
- Approve the use of $7 billion in border technology money to provide more money to expand DHS family holding centers.
How this differs from what's happening now: Under Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy, immigrants crossing the border for the first time are still being prosecuted, which is what has lead to the separations.
Under the original version of the bill, children could be in DHS custody longer than 20 days, but their parents were still going through the Department of Justice system. Because children cannot go to jail, families were being separated. This provision attempts to address this and it keep parents in DHS custody.
Republicans are divided on their immigration strategy
From CNN's Manu Raju
There was consensus on passing a narrow bill on the family separation issue among Republican senators who met today for lunch to discuss immigration, according to a source who attended the GOP lunch.
While they agree on the family separation issue, there was a debate internally about how to get the immigration bill through the Senate, the source said:
- A faction of Republicans are demanding that any bill first get the support of the Senate GOP conference before getting Democrats on board because of skepticism that Democrats actually want to get a deal.
- Other Republicans say the GOP should try to get Democrats on board first since Democratic support will be critical to getting anything passed the Senate.
Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio will be among those working on getting a bill together that can pass.
There were broad concerns that this has not been handled well by the administration, the source said.
2 quotes from Trump that sum up his views on family separations
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump's views on the family separations at the border can be summed up in these two quotes from his meeting today with business leaders.
In Trump's first remark, he is essentially saying the policy acts as a deterrent for people coming to the US:
- "We want a great country. We want a country with heart. But when people come up, they have to know they can't get in. Otherwise it's never going to stop."
Trump then lays out the separation policy:
- "When you prosecute the parents for coming in illegally, which should happen, you have to take the children away. Now, we don't have to prosecute them, but then we're not prosecuting them for coming in illegally. That's not good."
Mitch McConnell says all GOP senators "support a plan that keeps families together"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that GOP members met today about immigration and family separation problem.
He said "all of the members of Republican conference support a plan that keeps families together while their immigration status is determined."