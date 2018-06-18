12 Republican senators call on Jeff Sessions to stop family separations

Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, a woman from Guatemala, sued Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and other government officials after border agents separated her from her 7-year old son in May.

She did not cross at a legal point of entry, but instead crossed the border “near San Luis, Arizona….and were immediately approached by border agents," according to a court filing. She said that she sought asylum and was kept in a detention cell with her son for two days, before they were separated.

She went to Eloy Detention Center in Arizona, while her son was transferred to Phoenix. She said she passed the credible fear screening interview and was not charged with illegally entering the country.

She posted bond with the help of an immigration bonds company, Libre by Nexus, on Friday and says she has spoken with her son once.

She is seeking to be reunited with her son, as well as damages.

The state of New York has announced that it also intends to sue Trump administration. (You can read more about that potential lawsuit in the post below this one.)