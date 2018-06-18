What's happening at the US borderBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Florida senator heckled after touring shelter for migrant children
From CNN's Hollie Silverman
Several people interrupted Republican Sen. Marco Rubio as he addressed reporters on Friday after touring a temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant children in Florida.
The people, who were not seen on camera, called the Florida lawmaker an opportunist in both English and Spanish.
One person said in Spanish: “You’re an opportunist. You have the same vision as the President. They see us like animals.”
Rubio told reporters that he was not allowed to speak to the children in the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, but that workers were doing the best given the circumstances.
He also said he believes families should be detained together, although he doesn’t think the United States has the capacity to allow that and doesn’t want to incentivize others to take what he called a “dangerous journey."
Reuniting separated migrant families will take about a month, attorney says
From CNN’s Nick Valencia
Eileen Blessinger, a pro bono attorney for immigrants, said that it will take about a month to reunite children who have been separated from their parents at the border.
Her understanding is that there is no process yet and they are still trying to figure out a procedure for the reunification of families. Blessinger says she was told by a senior US Immigration and Customs Enforcement official that it might take a month for that reunification to happen.
She says she’s working with several parents who claim they have not spoken to their children in weeks, including:
- One woman said she came with her three children and a niece and has not yet been in contact with any of them since they arrived June 7. One of her children has special needs and no one has been told of about her daughters needs or asked her about them.
- A father has made eight requests to talk to his children and locate them but has not been successful, Blessinger said.
- Out of the eleven men she has spoken with, Blessinger says only two have been in contact with their families.
This senator just toured a detention facility. This is what she saw.
California Sen. Kamala Harris just toured a detention facility in San Diego, and said her "heart is broken."
Harris, speaking to a crowd outside the Otay Mesa Detention Center, said she sat down and talked to migrant mothers who were separated from their children. The mothers, she said, "think that they are alone."
"These mothers have given testimony, if you will, have given the stories, have shared their stories ... of a human rights abuse being committed by the United States government," the Democratic lawmaker said Friday.
Harris, a career prosecutor, blasted the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy and the President's executive order.
She said there is no doubt these mothers are being held in prisons, not detention facilities. Harris said they are being held in cells. She said they are paid $1 dollar a day for work, and must pay for phones calls, which cost 85 cents a minute.
"A society will be judged on based how it treats its children and the least among us," Harris said. "We will be judged harshly for this."
She urged demonstrators to stand up, march and fight for the thousands of migrant children.
"The government should be in the business of keeping families together, not tearing them apart," Harris said.
This is what it takes to unify migrant parents and children
From CNN’s Linh Tran
Mario Russell, lead attorney for Catholic Charities, which is legally representing some separated children, told CNN that each child is required to appear in court to start the reunification process.
Their parents will have their own court appearance. It’s a long process that Russell said should be sped up for these children.
“The decision whether to transfer a person or not ultimately is a government position," he said. "We can argue for it, we can make the case in front of a judge, like I said, we haven’t been in front of the judges yet though, but ultimately that’s not our decision."
He said that each child in their care has a team consisting of a lawyer, a social worker, and a case worker among others. Typically, this team meets with each individual child it takes into its care. He says that while he has not personally met with a child who was separated from their family at the border, his team of lawyers have.
The bottom line is: with all of the legal confusion, he’s not sure how long it would take to reunify the kids with their parents. He believes it should be a quick process for the sake of the kids but he feels that that’s out of his control.
Children separated from parents are suffering from anxiety and nightmares, attorney says
From CNN’s Linh Tran
Children in New York separated from their parents due to the “zero-tolerance” policy are experiencing nightmares, disorientation and anxiety, according to an attorney for Catholic Charities, which is legally representing some children.
Mario Russell, the lead attorney with Catholic Charities, says none of these children have begun the family reunification process.
He says the overarching feeling is that these kids are afraid.
Democratic congressman plays cries of children from immigrant detention facility on House floor
From CNN's Ashley Killough
Rep. Ted Lieu played the sounds of crying children from a detention facility on the House floor Friday afternoon and Rep. Karen Handel, who was presiding, demanded he stop.
Lieu stood there resolute and refused to back down, saying "the American people need to hear this," with a large photo of children in cages next to him while the audio played.
He tweeted the full moment:
Trump describes families of Americans killed by immigrants as "permanently separated from their loved ones"
President Trump, speaking at an event for families of Americans killed by undocumented immigrants, described them as "permanently separated from their loved ones."
"We're gathered today to hear directly from the American victims of illegal immigration. You know you hear the other side, you never hear this side. You don't know what is going on," Trump said.
"These are the American citizens permanently separated from their loved ones. The word permanently being the word that you have to think about. Permanently. They are not separated for a day or two days. Permanently separated."
His use of the word "separated" comes days of the President digging in on a policy that resulted in immigrant family separations at the border. On Wednesday he signed an executive order that he said would keep families together.
Thousands of children remain separated from their parents as the President speaks.
Watch the remark:
Happening now: Trump is meeting with "angel families." Here's what that means.
President Trump is giving remarks at the White House along "angel families."
What that means: The term "angel families" has been championed by activist groups to describe those who have lost a family member to violence perpetrated by undocumented immigrants.
An important note: There is no data that supports the argument that immigrants are prone to crime or terrorism at higher rates than the general population.
Trump's "angel families" event caps off a week framed by a crisis of more than 2,000 immigrant children separated due to Trump administration policies from their parents, a hastily-prepared executive order, mixed messages from the President on Twitter, and more questions than answers about what will happen next.
There are more than 2,400 "tender age" migrant kids in US custody right now
From CNN's Tal Kopan
As of today, there are 2,458 children under the age of 13 — also described by the US federal government as "tender age" children — in the care of the Department of Health and Human Services, according to an HHS spokesman.
That number includes:
- 482 children age 5 and younger
- 1,976 children age 6 through 12
The total number of “unaccompanied alien children” in HHS custody as of this week is over 11,600. (It fluctuates daily.)
An important to note: HHS cares for both separated children and children who came here alone, and the numbers above are for all total children, not specifically those separated from their parents.
While it can be inferred that most "tender age" children are likely to be separated from their parents (because it is hard to come to the US alone at such a young age), there are also other circumstances — like a teenager bringing a young sibling, or even his or her own child.
Learn more about "tender age" shelters in the video below: