Florida senator heckled after touring shelter for migrant children

Several people interrupted Republican Sen. Marco Rubio as he addressed reporters on Friday after touring a temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant children in Florida.

The people, who were not seen on camera, called the Florida lawmaker an opportunist in both English and Spanish.

One person said in Spanish: “You’re an opportunist. You have the same vision as the President. They see us like animals.”

Rubio told reporters that he was not allowed to speak to the children in the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, but that workers were doing the best given the circumstances.

He also said he believes families should be detained together, although he doesn’t think the United States has the capacity to allow that and doesn’t want to incentivize others to take what he called a “dangerous journey."