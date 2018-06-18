Democratic senator: Don't be fooled by Trump's executive order

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio visits to the Cayuga Center in East Harlem, a facility currently accepting children separated from their families at the southern border, on Wednesday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio visits to the Cayuga Center in East Harlem, a facility currently accepting children separated from their families at the southern border, on Wednesday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A nine-month-old is one of 239 children at a shelter in Harlem as a result of the Trump administration’s policy that has lead to family separations, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday afternoon.

De Blasio, who toured the Cayuga Centers shelter before addressing the media, said more than 350 children had already been through the facility and questioned how this many children could be at just one facility without the city government being aware.

This is a day facility where children are in classes, he noted. The children are in individual foster homes.

Some of the children have bed bugs, lice, chicken pox and other physical and contagious diseases, he said. Some children are too young to communicate and are need of significant mental health services, he added.