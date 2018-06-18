Trump says he wants to cut aid to countries sending immigrants

President Trump said he will soon seek authorization a measure that would cut foreign aid to countries sending waves of migrants to the US.

"When countries abuse us by sending people up — not their best — we’re not going to give any more aid to those countries," he said at a small business event in Washington. "Why should we?"

Trump has threatened to withhold aid over immigration before.

In April, Trump said Honduras' US aid is "in play" because of a caravan of migrants moving through Mexico who plan to turn themselves in and request asylum once they make it to the US border.

In May, at a roundtable discussion about immigration, he announced his administration was devising a plan to withhold US foreign aid funds from the home countries of immigrants who illegally enter the United States.