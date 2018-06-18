Senior Republican senator: It's time for Trump to end the "cruel, tragic separations of families"

ProPublica published audio of children at a US Customs and Border Protection facility who have been separated from their parents.

The audio was provided by Human Rights attorney Jennifer Harbury, who told CNN that a client was at the facility last week where children had been recently separated from their parents.

In the audio you can hear children crying and asking for “Papi” and “Mama." One child can be heard begging for someone to call her aunt, saying she even has the phone number memorized.

Listen to the tape:

When asked specifically about the recording during the press briefing, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said, “I have not seen something that came out today but I have been to detention centers and again I would reference you to our standards, I would reference you to the care provided not just by the Department of Homeland Security but by the department by Health and Human Services when they get to HHS.”

ProPublica was able to reach the aunt of the young girl in the recording. The aunt told them she was sad there was nothing she could do to help her niece, because she and her own 9-year-old daughter were seeking asylum after immigrating two years ago.

The aunt told ProPublica she has talked to her niece, and the young girl has been moved to shelter. She says the child has been told that her mother might be deported without her. She also said the girl has not yet had an opportunity speak to her mother, who has been move to a detention facility in Port Isabel, Texas.

Note: CNN has not been able to verify the source of the tape nor the events that reportedly occur on the audio. CNN did speak with civil rights attorney Jennifer Harbury who provided the clip to ProPublica, she will provide no further detail. CNN has also reached out to CBP and are awaiting a response.