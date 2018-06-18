Trump's tweeting about immigration (and falsely blaming Democrats)

The Casa Padre shelter in Brownsville is housed in a former Walmart superstore. The Casa Padre shelter in Brownsville is housed in a former Walmart superstore.

The strangeness of the largest migrant children's center in the United States, near the border with Mexico, shows up in the details.

Here, at the Casa Padre shelter in Brownsville, Texas, there are 1,469 boys, ages 10 to 17, housed inside the 250,000-square-foot shell of a former Walmart superstore. None of the 313 bedrooms have doors. Or ceilings, so that children lying in their beds look up past where their walls end to the scaffolding of the superstore roof high above.

The hundreds of children neatly lined up for their supper of barbecued chicken or sandwiches file past murals of presidents, including one of Donald Trump, alongside with a curious quote from him in Spanish alongside the English: "Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war."

The boys at Casa Padre stay there an average of 49 days before being placed with a sponsor — usually a relative — reunited with parents or deported.

