Trump hugged an American flag on his way off the stage

President Trump vowed to make changes to the House immigration bill — he declined to say which bill he was referring to — and almost certainly surprising members who were hoping to vote this week.

"So we have a House that’s getting ready to finalize an immigration package that they’re going to brief me on later, and then I’m gonna make changes to it," Trump said. "We have one chance to get it right. We might as well get it right, or let's just keep it going."

House Republicans have been working on two proposals: One more moderate one, and another more conservative option, known as the Goodlatte bill.

Last week, deputy press secretary Raj Shah said Trump fully supported and would willingly sign either.

“The President fully supports both the Goodlatte bill and the House leadership bill," Shah said in a statement. "In this morning's interview, he was commenting on the discharge petition in the House, and not the new package. He would sign either the Goodlatte or the leadership bills.”