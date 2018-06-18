Trump: "The US will not be a migrant camp"

This is one of those instances when people are going on Fox News and appealing directly to the President.

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who's been a relatively friendly voice for President Trump on TV lately, had a forceful message for him on Monday.

"You have to end this policy of separating parents from children," Dershowitz told Trump through the president's favorite morning show, "Fox & Friends."

This policy "imposes a trauma on the children. It's just unacceptable. It's just not proper. There are other ways of doing this," Dershowitz said, imploring Trump to stop it "today."

The hosts soon moved on to safer subject matter, but Dershowitz's message was memorable for sure.

Ann Coulter went in the other direction on Fox News on Sunday. In an exchange highlighted by Breitbart, the far-right commentator claimed that some migrant children are "child actors."

"These child actors weeping and crying on all the other networks 24/7 right now: Do not fall for it, Mr. President," Coulter said.

She commented that she gets "very nervous about the President getting his news from TV," even while she was trying to talk to him through the TV.