Sarah Sanders didn't want to do the briefing today, source says

Michelle Obama and Laura Bush are two of the four first ladies who have spoken out about family separation. Michelle Obama and Laura Bush are two of the four first ladies who have spoken out about family separation. ZACH GIBSON/AFP/Getty Images

All five living first ladies — three Democrats and two Republicans — have criticized the White House's "zero-tolerance" policy, which has forced the separation of undocumented parents and children crossing the US border.

Here's what they said said:

Melania Trump

"Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," Trump's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN. "She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."

Michelle Obama

Obama retweeted fellow former first lady Laura Bush's scathing column on the issue and added a message of support.

Laura Bush

Bush wrote a harsh criticism of the policy in the Washington Post: "I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart."

Hillary Clinton

Clinton told an audience of women in New York that separating families at the border is a “moral and humanitarian crisis." She said: “What is happening to families at the border is horrific, nursing infants being ripped away from their mothers, parents being told their toddlers are being taken to bathe or play only to realizes hours later they aren’t coming back, children incarcerated in warehouses and according to one account, kept in cages."

This statement was obtained by Kate Andersen Brower, who says Carter’s office is set to tweet it momentarily.

Rosalynn Carter

Carter released a statement through her office Monday: “When I was first lady, I worked to call attention to the plight of refugees fleeing Cambodia for Thailand. I visited Thailand and witnessed firsthand the trauma of parents and children separated by circumstances beyond their control. The practice and policy today of removing children from their parents’ care at our border with Mexico is disgraceful and a shame to our country."