Hunter Biden arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on July 26, in Wilmington, Delaware. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors charged Hunter Biden with three crimes — two counts for alleged false statements he made while purchasing the gun and a third count for possessing the gun while addicted to drugs.

Hunter Biden’s gun-related legal troubles relate to a firearm he purchased in October 2018. While buying a Colt Cobra revolver at Delaware gun shop, he lied on a federal form when he swore that he was not using, and was not addicted to, any illegal drugs – even though he was struggling with crack cocaine addiction at the time of the purchase.

Hunter Biden “provided a written statement on Form 4473 certifying he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious,” according to the indictment.

It’s a federal crime to lie on that ATF form or to possess a firearm as a drug user. Hunter Biden possessed the gun for about 11 days in 2018. Prosecutors have previously said the statute of limitations for some of these offenses is set to expire in October.

Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell previously said that the earlier deal with prosecutors in the gun case “prevents any additional charges from being filed” and that his client “has been abiding by the conditions of release under that agreement.”

Prosecutors say that deal never went into force.

Special counsel David Weiss has been leading the Hunter Biden investigation since late 2018. Over the years, his team investigated potential felony tax evasion, illegal foreign lobbying, money laundering and other matters, largely tied to Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals.

In addition to the gun case, Weiss is still weighing whether to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes. He said in a court filing last month that “a trial is now in order” on the tax offenses ad that he “may bring tax charges” possibly in California or Washington, DC.