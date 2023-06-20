Hunter Biden disembarks from Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, in February. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

As part of the plea agreement, the Justice Department is expected to recommend a sentence of probation for the two tax misdemeanors, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

The felony gun possession charge will be "diverted," according to court filings. That means the charge will ultimately be dismissed if Hunter Biden abides by certain conditions for a set period of time.

Regardless of the plea deal, a judge will get the final say on his sentence.