Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Search for missing sub

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Hunter Biden federal investigation

Live Updates

The latest on Hunter Biden's federal investigation

By Aditi Sangal

Updated 10:15 a.m. ET, June 20, 2023
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

DOJ expected to recommend probation for Hunter Biden’s tax crimes, sources say

From CNN's Kara Scannell and Paula Reid

Hunter Biden disembarks from Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, in February.
Hunter Biden disembarks from Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, in February. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

As part of the plea agreement, the Justice Department is expected to recommend a sentence of probation for the two tax misdemeanors, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

The felony gun possession charge will be "diverted," according to court filings. That means the charge will ultimately be dismissed if Hunter Biden abides by certain conditions for a set period of time.

Regardless of the plea deal, a judge will get the final say on his sentence.

11 min ago

Justice Department's criminal probe into Hunter Biden is now "resolved," his lawyer says

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

Hunter Biden’s attorney said in a statement that the deal announced with federal prosecutors Tuesday will "resolve" the Justice Department’s long-running criminal probe into the president’s son.

Here is the full statement from Hunter Biden’s attorney Christopher Clark:

“With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the Unites States Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved. Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”
13 min ago

The Bidens "love their son and support him," White House says

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Arlette Saenz

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hug Hunter Biden after being sworn-in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, in January 2021.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hug Hunter Biden after being sworn-in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, in January 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP

The White House said in a statement Tuesday that the Bidens "love their son and support him."

“The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment," White House spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement.

This comes after a Department of Justice filing Tuesday revealed that President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and struck a deal with federal prosecutors regarding a felony gun charge.

21 min ago

Here's what we know about the DOJ plea deal

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

Hunter Biden boards Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, in February.
Hunter Biden boards Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, in February. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors, the Department of Justice said Tuesday in court filings.

He struck a deal with federal prosecutors regarding a felony gun charge, the Justice Department said. 

Read the Justice Department's court filing:

29 min ago

Hunter Biden will plead guilty to federal tax charges, DOJ says in filing

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, in April 2022 in Washington, DC.
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, in April 2022 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/AP

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, will plead guilty to federal charges, the Justice Department said in court filings Tuesday that will have immediate reverberations in the 2024 presidential election.

53 min ago

Key things to know about the federal investigation of Hunter Biden

From CNN's Evan Perez and Katelyn Polantz

A Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden’s business activities has gained steam in recent months.

The probe, led by the US Attorney in Wilmington, Delaware, began as early as 2018 and concerns multiple financial and business activities in foreign countries dating to when Biden’s father was vice president. Investigators have examined whether Hunter Biden and some of his associates violated money laundering, tax and foreign lobbying laws, as well as firearm and other regulations, multiple sources said.

To do so, law enforcement has gathered information from lobbyists connected to Hunter Biden, from his business partners, and from others who’ve observed his financial engagements, including a woman with whom he had a child.

Hunter Biden has not been charged with any crimes and has denied any wrongdoing. His father, President Joe Biden is not being investigated as part of the probe of his son’s business activities, according to sources who have been briefed.

But the ongoing investigation has persistently raised questions about the ethics and behavior of the president’s son and fueled right-wing political attacks. In 2019, then-President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the Bidens over Hunter’s work for Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, eventually leading to Trump’s first impeachment.

Read more here.