Hunter Biden is appearing behind closed doors before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees on Wednesday, an appearance that only came after months of public sniping and tense negotiations.

Here's what to know ahead of today's trial:

It is not a typical deposition. Hunter Biden’s team negotiated several distinct terms that Republicans agreed to so he would appear behind closed doors, after the president’s son and his attorneys had said they would only agree to a public hearing.

The deposition will not be videotaped, CNN reported Tuesday, even though other Biden family business associates and related witnesses have all been filmed during their depositions. But, both sides agreed to quickly release the transcript.

Hunter's business at center of inquiry: The House GOP impeachment investigation has focused heavily on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, looking for a link to Joe Biden through meetings where Joe Biden met his son’s associates. While Republicans have focused on these interactions, none of the hundreds of pages of witness testimony provides evidence that the president was involved in or benefited from his family’s business ventures.

Hunter Biden-Republican showdown: Another thing to keep an eye on is that Wednesday’s deposition will be the first chance for Hunter Biden to confront Republican critics who have accused him of corruption and taunted him for months – and it will also be the first time for the Republicans to interrogate the president’s son.

