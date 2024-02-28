Audio
Live Updates

Hunter Biden's closed-door depositions with GOP-led House committees

By Aditi Sangal

Updated 8:17 AM ET, Wed February 28, 2024
10 min ago

Here's what to watch for in Hunter Biden's closed-door deposition with Republicans on Capitol Hill

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Annie Grayer

Hunter Biden is appearing behind closed doors before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees on Wednesday, an appearance that only came after months of public sniping and tense negotiations.

Here's what to know ahead of today's trial:

It is not a typical deposition. Hunter Biden’s team negotiated several distinct terms that Republicans agreed to so he would appear behind closed doors, after the president’s son and his attorneys had said they would only agree to a public hearing.

The deposition will not be videotaped, CNN reported Tuesday, even though other Biden family business associates and related witnesses have all been filmed during their depositions. But, both sides agreed to quickly release the transcript.

Hunter's business at center of inquiry: The House GOP impeachment investigation has focused heavily on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, looking for a link to Joe Biden through meetings where Joe Biden met his son’s associates. While Republicans have focused on these interactions, none of the hundreds of pages of witness testimony provides evidence that the president was involved in or benefited from his family’s business ventures.

Hunter Biden-Republican showdown: Another thing to keep an eye on is that Wednesday’s deposition will be the first chance for Hunter Biden to confront Republican critics who have accused him of corruption and taunted him for months – and it will also be the first time for the Republicans to interrogate the president’s son.

Read more about what to expect from Hunter Biden's closed-door deposition in the House impeachment probe.

21 min ago

How Hunter Biden’s congressional depositions today will be different from other impeachment inquiry interviews

From CNN's Paula Reid, Annie Grayer and Jeremy Herb

Hunter Biden listens as his lawyer Abbe Lowell speaks to the press outside a House Oversight Committee meeting on January 10, in Washington, DC.
Hunter Biden listens as his lawyer Abbe Lowell speaks to the press outside a House Oversight Committee meeting on January 10, in Washington, DC. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

For months, Hunter Biden said he would only testify before Congress if it was in public. But President Joe Biden’s son will now go behind closed doors Wednesday to face off with his Republican detractors on Capitol Hill for a deposition.

The interview came together after months of public sniping, political stunts, the threat of criminal contempt and hardball negotiations that resulted in two key concessions from Republicans – that the deposition will not be filmed and that the transcript will be released quickly to the public, sources familiar with the talks told CNN.

Hunter Biden’s appearance Wednesday represents the most significant testimony to date for the two congressional committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, a probe that’s heavily focused on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

Sources familiar with terms negotiated between Hunter Biden’s team and congressional Republicans told CNN that the deposition will have several unique features that are different from the other interviews the committees have conducted to date:

No video: The deposition will not be videotaped, according to multiple sources. This was a significant concession from Republicans, as interviews with other Biden family business associates and related witnesses have all been filmed.

Transcript release: The two sides also have agreed to the terms of the transcript release as a way to avoid selective leaks, the sources said. Normally, the committee chair has to get the ranking member of the opposite party on the committee to sign off to release a transcript, or else the full committee decides. Both sides assume there will not be a conflict in releasing this transcript, and after a review to redact any sensitive information like names of congressional staffers, it could be released quickly, potentially within 24 hours after the deposition wraps.

Read more about Hunter Biden's deposition.