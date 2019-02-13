Howard Schultz says he believes there is something deeply wrong with the American health care system.

It is in a “crisis on many levels,” he said on Tuesday night.

He supports Obamacare, but thinks it needs to be “fixed.”

But asked what, specifically, he would do, Schultz again lacked much detail in his answers.

“I think everyone in America, every person, deserves to have the right for affordable care. Every person,” he declared -- the first of his “three principles” on the issue.

The second: “There needs to be competition in the system and what I mean that is competition so that the American people can get access to prescription drugs at lower prices,” Schultz said, "because right now the government is not allowed, under a federal law, to negotiate with (pharmaceutical companies).”

The third principle echoed musings familiar from President Donald Trump’s own statements in the past: a potential plan to change the rules governing how and where insurance companies sell their plans.

When Harlow pressed him for details on the way he would solve these problems -- “How -- the question is how?” -- Schultz returned to speaking about prescription drug pricing.

Mostly, though, he again took the opportunity to rail at both parties: Republicans, he said, had offered no alternative to Obamacare. Progressive Democrats who are for pushing “Medicare for all,” Schultz claimed, had not accurately assessed the potential downside.

“That would disrupt the entire system and it would cost 32 trillion dollars,” he said. The price tag is about right, but his argument didn’t take into account the money Americans would, under the plan, save by having expenses like co-pays and deductibles wiped out.