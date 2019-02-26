House passes resolution to overturn Trump's national emergency declaration

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution to overturn President Trump's emergency declaration to build a wall on the US southern border.

The vote was 245-182.

Thirteen Republicans voted with Democrats to pass the measure.

The votes in favor of the resolution fell short of the two-thirds of the chamber needed to override a presidential veto. Trump has issued a veto threat on the measure.

The resolution now moves over to the Senate, where it must be brought to the floor for a vote within the next 18 days.