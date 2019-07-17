Trump rallies support as House votes on his presidency
Trump takes the stage at his campaign rally
President Trump just took the stage at his campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina.
Vice President Mike Pence introduced the President after speaking briefly about the administration's work, including building a wall along the southern border.
"He's a man who says what he means and means what he says," he told the cheering crowd.
Pence also criticized the Democratic party, saying it was led by "left-wing liberals who ridicule this country."
Rep. Jerry Nadler says impeachment resolution "should have been referred to the House Judiciary Committee"
After voting against a motion to table Rep. Al Green’s article of impeachment, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said in a statement he opposed the motion because he believed it "should have been referred to the House Judiciary Committee."
The House of Representatives voted earlier this evening to kill the Texas Democrat's impeachment resolution. The vote was 332 to 95.
Nadler, a Democrat from New York, added that he hoped "future impeachment resolutions" would be referred to his committee as well.
Here is Nadler's full statement:
“Today, I voted against the Republican motion to table the article of impeachment offered by Congressman Al Green of Texas. To be clear, President Trump has consistently invoked nativist and racist tropes that have a long and shameful history in this country. His recent vile and hateful comments were not just an attack on our colleagues, they were an attack on all immigrants and minorities, and on our fundamental values as a nation.
I opposed this procedural motion because this article of impeachment should have been referred to the House Judiciary Committee. One resolution related to impeachment has already been referred to the Committee. The subject matter of Congressman Green’s resolution was separate and distinct and did not go directly to the issues of obstruction, corruption, and abuse of power at the core of our investigation — but it, too, should have been referred to us. My hope is that future impeachment resolutions be referred here as well, so that they can also be considered as part of the Committee’s overall response to clear allegations of presidential misconduct.
Today’s vote has no effect on that important work. Our investigation will continue. We will hear directly from Special Counsel Mueller one week from today. I very much doubt that today will be the last action we must consider to hold President Trump accountable.”
Rep. Al Green on his impeachment resolution: "In my opinion, it didn't fail"
Rep. Al Green, the Texas Democrat whose effort to impeach President Trump was voted down by the House of Representatives today, told reporters, “In my opinion, it didn't fail."
“In my opinion, we got 95 votes this time, 66 the last time. So that's a plus. But whether we get 95 or five, the point is, we have to make a statement to the American people that there are some among us who believe that this President is unfit and should be impeached,” he said after the vote.
“This is not a sprint, it’s a marathon and I’m in it for the duration,” Green added.
He also told reporters, “I do believe that his comments coupled with his behavior, at some point, will lead to his impeachment. I don't think he will serve out his term.”
Trump on House vote: "This should never be allowed to happen to another" President again
President Trump just tweeted about a House vote killing a resolution to impeach him.
The House of Representatives voted earlier this evening to kill Texas Rep. Al Green's impeachment resolution. The vote was 332 to 95.
"This should never be allowed to happen to another President of the United States again!," Trump tweeted.
Trump teases talking points ahead of tonight's rally
President Trump teased some of his talking points for tonight's rally ahead of his departure for North Carolina.
It's expected he will continue — if not intensify — his attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color on tonight, doubling down on a campaign strategy to cast the freshmen congresswomen as the face of the Democratic Party.
Some background: On Sunday, the President told the four minority lawmakers to "go back" to their "crime infested" countries. Three of the four women were born in the US and the other is a naturalized citizen. Trump's use of the racist trope sparked outrage amid Democrats and a small number of Republicans.
The President, meanwhile, has dismissed allegations of racism and has only intensified his criticism of the lawmakers, whom he branded as the "vicious young socialist congresswomen" in another tweet Wednesday.
House votes to kill bid to impeach Trump
The House of Representatives easily defeated an effort today from a Texas Democrat to impeach President Trump in the first vote that Congress has taken related to impeachment since Democrats took control of the chamber.
The vote was 332 to 95.
Rep. Al Green was able to force the vote under House rules, in what amounted to the most direct challenge yet to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's handling of impeachment.
The vote showcased the stark divide among Democrats, who split over the vote to kill the impeachment measure.
What happened during the vote: House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler voted to keep it alive. Nadler is notable because he voted to kill Green's impeachment resolutions in 2017 and 2018. A Nadler spokesman said that he supports following proper procure referring the resolution to the Judiciary Committee.
Here's a breakdown of the vote:
- 95 Democrats voted against tabling it, or to keep it alive.
- 137 Democrats voted to table it.
- One independent — Rep. Justin Amash — voted to table it.
- 194 Republicans voted to table the resolution. No Republicans voted to keep it alive.
Here's a list of House Democrats calling for an impeachment inquiry into Trump
As President Trump has been openly feuding with House Democrats pursuing investigations into him, his administration and his finances, some lawmakers have been calling to start an impeachment inquiry — the first step in a lengthy and likely divisive process.
Of the 235 Democrats in the House, there are at least 84 — according to a CNN count —who've made public comments advocating at least for starting the impeachment inquiry process, while some have gone further.
Here are some of the Democrats calling for impeachment:
- Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island
- Rep. Ted Lieu of California
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington
- Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
- Rep. Val Demings of Florida
- Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas
- Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky
- Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee
- Rep. Al Green of Texas
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
- Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas
- Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia
- Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
- Rep. Jackie Speier of California
- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland