Trump rallies support as House votes on his presidency
Meanwhile, President Trump is holding a campaign rally in North Carolina tonight
President Trump will head to Greenville, North Carolina, for a campaign rally tonight, returning to the purple state that he won by a narrow 3% over Hillary Clinton, according to CNN's 2016 election results.
It will be Trump's first rally since he officially kicked off his reelection campaign last month in Orlando, Florida, where he delivered a wide-ranging, lengthy speech echoing many similar themes and grievances of his 2016 campaign, including attacks on Clinton.
It will be the first rally since Trump ignited a firestorm in racist tweets over the weekend aimed at four progressive Democratic congresswomen of color. He has since piled on more attacks aimed the lawmakers, whom he and other White House officials have painted as socialists. He is expected to continue his attacks on the congresswomen.
Read Rep. Al Green's impeachment resolution
Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas on Tuesday introduced his articles of impeachment against President Trump.
The House could vote on the measure this evening, Democratic aides said.
Here's what his resolution says: (You can also read it here.)
"Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, of high misdemeanors.
Resolved, that Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is unfit to be President, unfit to represent the American values of decency and morality, respectability and civility, honesty and propriety, reputability and integrity, is unfit to defend the ideals that have made America great, unfit to defend liberty and justice for all as extolled in the Pledge of Allegiance, is unfit to defend the American ideal of all persons being created equal as exalted in the Declaration of Independence, is unfit to ensure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare and to ensure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity as lauded in the preamble to the United States Constitution, is unfit to protect the government of the people, by the people, for the people as elucidated in the Gettysburg Address, and is impeached for high misdemeanors that the following Article of Impeachment be exhibited to the Senate:
Article of Impeachment exhibited by the House of Representatives of the United States, in the name of itself, of the people of the United States, against Donald John Trump, President of the United States, in maintenance and support of its impeachment against him for high misdemeanors committed as President constituting harm to American society to the manifest injury of the people of the United States:
Article I.
The House of Representatives on July 16, 2019, strongly condemned President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color by saying that our fellow Americans who are immigrants, and those who may look to the President like immigrants, should ``go back'' to other countries, by referring to immigrants and asylum seekers as ``invaders,'' and by saying that Members of Congress who are immigrants, or those of our colleagues who are wrongly assumed to be immigrants, do not belong in Congress or in the United States of America.
In all of this, the aforementioned Donald John Trump has, by his statements, brought the high office of the President of the United States in contempt, ridicule, disgrace, and disrepute, has sown seeds of discord among the people of the United States, has demonstrated that he is unfit to be President, and has betrayed his trust as President of the United States to the manifest injury of the people of the United States, and has committed a high misdemeanor in office.
Therefore, Donald John Trump by causing such harm to the society of the United States is unfit to be President and warrants impeachment, trial, and removal from office.
The SPEAKER pro tempore. Under rule IX, a resolution offered from the floor by a Member other than the majority leader or the minority leader as a question of the privileges of the House has immediate precedence only at a time designated by the Chair within 2 legislative days after the resolution is properly noticed.
Pending that designation, the form of the resolution noticed by the gentleman from Texas will appear in the Record at this point.
The Chair will not at this point determine whether the resolution constitutes a question of privilege. That determination will be made at the time designated for consideration of the resolution."
Democratic House leaders favor killing the impeachment resolution
Democratic leaders favor killing — known on Capitol Hill as tabling — an impeachment resolution introduced by Rep. Al Green, rather than referring it to the House Judiciary Committee, according to a Democratic source involved in the talks.
A final decision has not been made.
What Republicans are thinking: Republicans are expected to support tabling the resolution to show bipartisan opposition to impeaching President Trump on the grounds laid out in Green's resolution, according to a senior GOP leadership aide. The White House wants a strong vote to kill the resolution, a source familiar with White House thinking said.
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has suggested referring the matter to the his committee instead, saying last night: “I think the normal procedure is to send it to our committee.”
One Democratic aide noted that tabling the resolution could also have the effect of it being sent to the Judiciary Committee.
A vote could happen this evening, but an exact time is unclear, Democratic aides said.
House likely to vote on impeachment resolution today, congressman says
Democratic Rep. Al Green said the House is expected to vote Wednesday on impeachment resolution against President Trump, in what amounts to the most direct challenge yet to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's handling of the impeachment question.
What we know: The resolution faces long odds, but the vote nevertheless presents a dilemma for impeachment supporters and moderate Democrats alike, as it will put them on the record in what's likely to be a vote to either kill the resolution or refer it to the Judiciary Committee.
Green is forcing the House to take up his impeachment articles because it's considered a privileged resolution under the House rules, which means the House has to act on it within two days that the House is in session. Green has twice before introduced such measures against Trump, but Wednesday's potential vote would be the first under Pelosi's speakership.
While any House member can introduce a privileged resolution on the floor, Pelosi has until now held her party back from doing so since Democrats took control of chamber, despite more than 80 members pushing for the start of an impeachment inquiry.
One thing to note: Democratic leadership did not say how the House would act on the impeachment resolution. They could vote to table it, which would kill the measure, or they could refer it to the Judiciary Committee, which would not be required to act on it.