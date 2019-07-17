President Trump will head to Greenville, North Carolina, for a campaign rally tonight, returning to the purple state that he won by a narrow 3% over Hillary Clinton, according to CNN's 2016 election results.

It will be Trump's first rally since he officially kicked off his reelection campaign last month in Orlando, Florida, where he delivered a wide-ranging, lengthy speech echoing many similar themes and grievances of his 2016 campaign, including attacks on Clinton.

It will be the first rally since Trump ignited a firestorm in racist tweets over the weekend aimed at four progressive Democratic congresswomen of color. He has since piled on more attacks aimed the lawmakers, whom he and other White House officials have painted as socialists. He is expected to continue his attacks on the congresswomen.