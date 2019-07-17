Trump rallies support as House votes on his presidency
House votes to kill bid to impeach Trump
The House of Representatives easily defeated an effort today from a Texas Democrat to impeach President Trump in the first vote that Congress has taken related to impeachment since Democrats took control of the chamber.
The vote was 332 to 95.
Rep. Al Green was able to force the vote under House rules, in what amounted to the most direct challenge yet to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's handling of impeachment.
The vote showcased the stark divide among Democrats, who split over the vote to kill the impeachment measure.
What happened during the vote: House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler voted to keep it alive. Nadler is notable because he voted to kill Green's impeachment resolutions in 2017 and 2018. A Nadler spokesman said that he supports following proper procure referring the resolution to the Judiciary Committee.
Here's a breakdown of the vote:
- 95 Democrats voted against tabling it, or to keep it alive.
- 137 Democrats voted to table it.
- One independent — Rep. Justin Amash — voted to table it.
- 194 Republicans voted to table the resolution. No Republicans voted to keep it alive.
Here's a list of House Democrats calling for an impeachment inquiry into Trump
As President Trump has been openly feuding with House Democrats pursuing investigations into him, his administration and his finances, some lawmakers have been calling to start an impeachment inquiry — the first step in a lengthy and likely divisive process.
Of the 235 Democrats in the House, there are at least 84 — according to a CNN count —who've made public comments advocating at least for starting the impeachment inquiry process, while some have gone further.
Here are some of the Democrats calling for impeachment:
Trump says he thinks he is "winning the political fight" against the "Squad"
President Trump said he believes he is “winning the political fight” in the controversy surrounding his comments on the Democratic congresswomen known as “the Squad.”
“I do think I’m winning the political fight. I think I’m winning it by a lot. I think that they are not espousing the views of our country, the four congresswoman. I think that they’ve said horrible things that the press doesn’t cover,” he said.
Trump also doubled down on his claim that they could leave the country saying: “If people want to leave our country they can, if they don’t want to love our country, if they don’t want to fight for our country they can. I’ll never change on that no. “
“When you look at some of the things they’ve said, they’re unthinkable. If somebody else, or me, or anybody else said things like that it would be historic,” Trump added.
Trump said that he was “not relishing” the fight with democratic congresswoman saying that he’s “enjoying it because I have to get the word out to the American people.”
“I’m not relishing the fight. I’m enjoying it because I have to get the word out to the American people. And you have to enjoy what you do. I enjoy what I do,” Trump told reporters on the south lawn.
“It’s not a question of relishing. They’re wrong. They’re absolutely wrong. That’s not where our country wants to be. We’re not going to go and we’re not going to be a socialist country. It’s not going to happen,” Trump continued.
President Trump was also asked about the vote last night condemning Trump’s tweets on the Squad saying that Republicans voting 187 in favor of the president was “the big story” citing republican unity.
“I think the story last night was that 187 republicans voted in favor of Trump and four voted against. I think that was the big story That seems to be the story. There’s great unity in the Republican party it’s very unfair what’s happened with respect to the way- I would say the way Republicans are being treated frankly, but certainly the way this president has been treated.”
Voting has started to table the impeachment resolution
The House of Representatives has started voting to table a resolution aiming to oust the President from office.
Tabling the measure would effectively kill it.
What we know about the resolution: Texas Rep. Al Green's resolution faces long odds, as the House is expected to easily block his impeachment effort.
Meanwhile, President Trump is holding a campaign rally in North Carolina tonight
President Trump will head to Greenville, North Carolina, for a campaign rally tonight, returning to the purple state that he won by a narrow 3% over Hillary Clinton, according to CNN's 2016 election results.
It will be Trump's first rally since he officially kicked off his reelection campaign last month in Orlando, Florida, where he delivered a wide-ranging, lengthy speech echoing many similar themes and grievances of his 2016 campaign, including attacks on Clinton.
It will be the first rally since Trump ignited a firestorm in racist tweets over the weekend aimed at four progressive Democratic congresswomen of color. He has since piled on more attacks aimed the lawmakers, whom he and other White House officials have painted as socialists. He is expected to continue his attacks on the congresswomen.
Read Rep. Al Green's impeachment resolution
Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas on Tuesday introduced his articles of impeachment against President Trump.
The House could vote on the measure this evening, Democratic aides said.
Here's what his resolution says: (You can also read it here.)
"Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, of high misdemeanors.
Resolved, that Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is unfit to be President, unfit to represent the American values of decency and morality, respectability and civility, honesty and propriety, reputability and integrity, is unfit to defend the ideals that have made America great, unfit to defend liberty and justice for all as extolled in the Pledge of Allegiance, is unfit to defend the American ideal of all persons being created equal as exalted in the Declaration of Independence, is unfit to ensure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare and to ensure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity as lauded in the preamble to the United States Constitution, is unfit to protect the government of the people, by the people, for the people as elucidated in the Gettysburg Address, and is impeached for high misdemeanors that the following Article of Impeachment be exhibited to the Senate:
Article of Impeachment exhibited by the House of Representatives of the United States, in the name of itself, of the people of the United States, against Donald John Trump, President of the United States, in maintenance and support of its impeachment against him for high misdemeanors committed as President constituting harm to American society to the manifest injury of the people of the United States:
Article I.
The House of Representatives on July 16, 2019, strongly condemned President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color by saying that our fellow Americans who are immigrants, and those who may look to the President like immigrants, should ``go back'' to other countries, by referring to immigrants and asylum seekers as ``invaders,'' and by saying that Members of Congress who are immigrants, or those of our colleagues who are wrongly assumed to be immigrants, do not belong in Congress or in the United States of America.
In all of this, the aforementioned Donald John Trump has, by his statements, brought the high office of the President of the United States in contempt, ridicule, disgrace, and disrepute, has sown seeds of discord among the people of the United States, has demonstrated that he is unfit to be President, and has betrayed his trust as President of the United States to the manifest injury of the people of the United States, and has committed a high misdemeanor in office.
Therefore, Donald John Trump by causing such harm to the society of the United States is unfit to be President and warrants impeachment, trial, and removal from office.
The SPEAKER pro tempore. Under rule IX, a resolution offered from the floor by a Member other than the majority leader or the minority leader as a question of the privileges of the House has immediate precedence only at a time designated by the Chair within 2 legislative days after the resolution is properly noticed.
Pending that designation, the form of the resolution noticed by the gentleman from Texas will appear in the Record at this point.
The Chair will not at this point determine whether the resolution constitutes a question of privilege. That determination will be made at the time designated for consideration of the resolution."
Democratic House leaders favor killing the impeachment resolution
Democratic leaders favor killing — known on Capitol Hill as tabling — an impeachment resolution introduced by Rep. Al Green, rather than referring it to the House Judiciary Committee, according to a Democratic source involved in the talks.
A final decision has not been made.
What Republicans are thinking: Republicans are expected to support tabling the resolution to show bipartisan opposition to impeaching President Trump on the grounds laid out in Green's resolution, according to a senior GOP leadership aide. The White House wants a strong vote to kill the resolution, a source familiar with White House thinking said.
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has suggested referring the matter to the his committee instead, saying last night: “I think the normal procedure is to send it to our committee.”
One Democratic aide noted that tabling the resolution could also have the effect of it being sent to the Judiciary Committee.
A vote could happen this evening, but an exact time is unclear, Democratic aides said.