Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump said he believes he is “winning the political fight” in the controversy surrounding his comments on the Democratic congresswomen known as “the Squad.”

“I do think I’m winning the political fight. I think I’m winning it by a lot. I think that they are not espousing the views of our country, the four congresswoman. I think that they’ve said horrible things that the press doesn’t cover,” he said.

Trump also doubled down on his claim that they could leave the country saying: “If people want to leave our country they can, if they don’t want to love our country, if they don’t want to fight for our country they can. I’ll never change on that no. “

“When you look at some of the things they’ve said, they’re unthinkable. If somebody else, or me, or anybody else said things like that it would be historic,” Trump added.

“I’m not relishing the fight. I’m enjoying it because I have to get the word out to the American people. And you have to enjoy what you do. I enjoy what I do,” Trump told reporters on the south lawn.

“It’s not a question of relishing. They’re wrong. They’re absolutely wrong. That’s not where our country wants to be. We’re not going to go and we’re not going to be a socialist country. It’s not going to happen,” Trump continued.

President Trump was also asked about the vote last night condemning Trump’s tweets on the Squad saying that Republicans voting 187 in favor of the president was “the big story” citing republican unity.