Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (L) and House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Democratic leaders favor killing — known on Capitol Hill as tabling — an impeachment resolution introduced by Rep. Al Green, rather than referring it to the House Judiciary Committee, according to a Democratic source involved in the talks.

A final decision has not been made.

What Republicans are thinking: Republicans are expected to support tabling the resolution to show bipartisan opposition to impeaching President Trump on the grounds laid out in Green's resolution, according to a senior GOP leadership aide. The White House wants a strong vote to kill the resolution, a source familiar with White House thinking said.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has suggested referring the matter to the his committee instead, saying last night: “I think the normal procedure is to send it to our committee.”

One Democratic aide noted that tabling the resolution could also have the effect of it being sent to the Judiciary Committee.

A vote could happen this evening, but an exact time is unclear, Democratic aides said.