House moves to impeach Trump after deadly Capitol riot

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer walks through the U.S. Capitol on January 12, in Washington, DC. PHOTO: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters late last night that the article won’t be held back by the House and the “presumption is within a very short time” it will be transmitted to the Senate.

Asked if the House would hold back the articles, Hoyer said emphatically: “No.”

With the Senate out of session, that would very likely mean the trial would start in the first days of Biden’s term, unless Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to bring the chamber back.

His office has not commented on Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s proposal to bring the chamber back early, but the expectation is that the trial won’t begin before Trump leaves office.