House moves to impeach Trump after deadly Capitol riot

House Majority Leader says impeachment article will be sent over to the Senate "within a very short time"
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters late last night that the article won’t be held back by the House and the “presumption is within a very short time” it will be transmitted to the Senate.
Asked if the House would hold back the articles, Hoyer said emphatically: “No.”
With the Senate out of session, that would very likely mean the trial would start in the first days of Biden’s term, unless Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to bring the chamber back.
His office has not commented on Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s proposal to bring the chamber back early, but the expectation is that the trial won’t begin before Trump leaves office.
Here's why Democrats want to impeach President Trump after last week's deadly Capitol attack
Democrats formally introduced their impeachment resolution Monday, charging President Trump with “incitement of insurrection” as they race toward making him the first president in US history to be impeached twice.
Today’s vote underscores Democrats’ fury toward Trump and his supporters after months of false rhetoric about the election being stolen whipped the President’s most ardent followers into a deadly mob last Wednesday that ransacked the Capitol, forced lawmakers to evacuate both the House and Senate – and could have been worse.
The single impeachment article points to Trump’s repeated false claims that he won the election and his speech to the crowd on Jan. 6 before the rioters breached the Capitol. It also cited Trump’s call with the Georgia Republican secretary of state where the President urged him to “find” enough votes for Trump to win the state.
The resolution, which was introduced by Democrats David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California, also cited the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, noting that it “prohibits any person who has ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion against’ the United States” from holding office.
You can read the full article of impeachment against Trump here.