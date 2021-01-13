At least 6 Republicans will vote to impeach Trump

Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, of Washington, tweeted his statement where he indicated that he will vote in favor of impeaching President Trump.

"Turning a blind eye to this brutal assault on our Republic is not an option," Newhouse stated.

Newhouse now joins other Republicans who have said they will vote to impeach Trump. At least six have said they will break ranks.

Newhouse just spoke on the House floor as well.

These are the Republicans who say they will vote for impeachment (so far):