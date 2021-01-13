At least 6 Republicans will vote to impeach Trump

Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, of Washington, tweeted his statement where he indicated that he will vote in favor of impeaching President Trump.
"Turning a blind eye to this brutal assault on our Republic is not an option," Newhouse stated.
Newhouse now joins other Republicans who have said they will vote to impeach Trump. At least six have said they will break ranks.
Newhouse just spoke on the House floor as well.
These are the Republicans who say they will vote for impeachment (so far):
- Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington
- Rep. John Katko of New York
- Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler of Washington
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
- Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan
- Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming