Security perimeter expands at US Capitol complex after small group of demonstrators shout at police

The fence line securing the US Capitol complex is currently expanding after a small but vocal group of anti-fascist demonstrators approached the barricades.

New eight-foot metal fencing is currently going up on 3rd St. NW. It expands the security perimeter by about 250 yards.

Earlier today, a group of over a dozen protestors marched with large banners to the fence line, chanting and yelling at police with bullhorns.

Capitol police carrying a large number of flexible handcuffs moved quickly to push the demonstrators back to 3rd St. An officer announced on a loudspeaker that the demonstrators were assembled without a permit and needed to leave.

The demonstrators eventually folded their banners and left.

The street is now lined with dozens of officers. Lined behind them for reinforcement are National Guard troops carrying semiautomatic rifles.

After the protesters left, utility vehicles carrying the fencing arrived fencing arrived.