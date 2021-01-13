McConnell is signaling he's in favor of impeachment, GOP source says

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives at the US Capitol on January 1. Samuel Corum/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is signaling he is in favor of impeachment, a GOP source familiar with McConnell's thinking tells CNN.

"Unlike Kevin McCarthy, he doesn't think Trump will just fade away, thinks the party needs to make a clean break to save itself," this person said.

Ultimately, however, it is up to McConnell to say where he stands on impeachment. His silence so far has been deliberate, and he is very careful with what he says.

A separate Republican source said they expect about 10-20 House Republicans to vote for impeachment. The source went on to say that the White House is putting huge pressure on members, and that members are saying "they want to vote to impeach but they legitimately fear for their lives and their families’ lives."

This person points out that a week after Jan. 6th, President Trump is still trying to intimidate members, adding that people should be careful about numbers being put out by the White House on how many GOP members they expect to vote for impeachment.

This person believes the White House is exaggerating numbers so that when the number of Republicans voting against Trump falls short they can claim victory with Trump to try to make him feel better.

Additionally, GOP staffers – including those of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy – are upset at members not voting for impeachment and are raising it with their bosses, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

And as members push back on impeachment by citing the process, one Republican source told CNN: