The House is gearing up for another showdown on the floor Friday with a third speaker vote expected, the latest sign that Jim Jordan is not backing down even though he lacks the 217 votes needed to secure the speakership. There have been two failed votes so far.

As the Ohio Republican works to inject some life back into his flailing speakership bid, three sources told CNN he has made some progress with a small bloc of holdouts: New York Republicans.

If Jordan does win them over, that would still not be nearly enough to secure the speakership, given that 22 Republicans voted against him on the second ballot and more are expected to oppose him on the third ballot. But Jordan is hoping to show some sign of progress ahead of the next vote planned for Friday.

Read more about the speaker's race.