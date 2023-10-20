Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Latest on House speaker race

live news

Live

Israel-Hamas war rages

Live Updates

The latest on the House speaker race

By Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 7:39 a.m. ET, October 20, 2023
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
15 min ago

Jim Jordan presses ahead with House speaker fight

From CNN's Clare Foran, Melanie Zanona, Haley Talbot and Annie Grayer

The House is gearing up for another showdown on the floor Friday with a third speaker vote expected, the latest sign that Jim Jordan is not backing down even though he lacks the 217 votes needed to secure the speakership. There have been two failed votes so far.

As the Ohio Republican works to inject some life back into his flailing speakership bid, three sources told CNN he has made some progress with a small bloc of holdouts: New York Republicans.

If Jordan does win them over, that would still not be nearly enough to secure the speakership, given that 22 Republicans voted against him on the second ballot and more are expected to oppose him on the third ballot. But Jordan is hoping to show some sign of progress ahead of the next vote planned for Friday.

Read more about the speaker's race.

28 min ago

These are the Republicans who voted against Jim Jordan for House speaker in the first and second ballots

From CNN's Clare Foran, Haley Talbot and Kristin Wilson

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has so far failed to clinch the House speakership in two rounds of voting.

On Tuesday, 20 Republicans voted against his candidacy – far more than the handful he could afford to lose given the party’s narrow majority in Congress. The congressman fared worse in a Wednesday vote, with 22 Republicans voting against him. There were four new Republican votes against Jordan and two that flipped into his column.

Jordan – or any other GOP speaker candidate – can only afford to lose four Republican votes if all members are present and voting on the floor. A speaker needs a majority of the full House to be elected.

These are the House Republicans who voted against Jordan in each ballot:

First ballot

  1. Don Bacon of Nebraska voted for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
  2. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon voted for McCarthy
  3. Anthony D’Esposito of New York voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York
  4. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida voted for Steve Scalise of Louisiana
  5. Jake Ellzey of Texas voted for Mike Garcia of California
  6. Andrew Garbarino of New York voted for Zeldin
  7. Carlos Gimenez of Florida voted for McCarthy
  8. Tony Gonzales of Texas voted for Scalise
  9. Kay Granger of Texas voted for Scalise
  10. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania voted for Scalise
  11. Jennifer Kiggans of Virginia voted for McCarthy
  12. Nick LaLota of New York voted for Zeldin
  13. Mike Lawler of New York voted for McCarthy
  14. John Rutherford of Florida voted for Scalise
  15. Mike Simpson of Idaho voted for Scalise
  16. Steve Womack of Arkansas voted for Scalise
  17. Ken Buck of Colorado voted for Tom Emmer of Minnesota
  18. John James of Michigan voted for Tom Cole of Oklahoma
  19. Doug LaMalfa of California voted for McCarthy
  20. Victoria Spartz of Indiana voted for Thomas Massie of Kentucky

Second ballot

  1. Bacon voted for McCarthy
  2. Vern Buchanan of Florida voted for Byron Donalds of Florida
  3. Buck voted for Emmer
  4. Chavez-DeRemer voted for McCarthy
  5. D’Esposito voted for Zeldin
  6. Diaz-Balart voted for Scalise
  7. Ellzey voted for Garcia
  8. Drew Ferguson of Georgia voted for Scalise
  9. Garbarino voted for Zeldin
  10. Gimenez voted for McCarthy
  11. Gonzales voted for Scalise
  12. Granger voted for Scalise
  13. James voted for Candice Miller of Michigan
  14. Kelly voted for former House Speaker John Boehner
  15. Kiggans voted for McCarthy
  16. Lawler voted for McCarthy
  17. LaLota voted for Zeldin
  18. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa voted for Granger
  19. Rutherford voted for Scalise
  20. Simpson voted for Scalise
  21. Pete Stauber of Minnesota voted for Bruce Westerman of Arkansas
  22. Womack voted for Scalise