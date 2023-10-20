Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has so far failed to clinch the House speakership in two rounds of voting.
On Tuesday, 20 Republicans voted against his candidacy – far more than the handful he could afford to lose given the party’s narrow majority in Congress. The congressman fared worse in a Wednesday vote, with 22 Republicans voting against him. There were four new Republican votes against Jordan and two that flipped into his column.
Jordan – or any other GOP speaker candidate – can only afford to lose four Republican votes if all members are present and voting on the floor. A speaker needs a majority of the full House to be elected.
These are the House Republicans who voted against Jordan in each ballot:
First ballot
- Don Bacon of Nebraska voted for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
- Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon voted for McCarthy
- Anthony D’Esposito of New York voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York
- Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida voted for Steve Scalise of Louisiana
- Jake Ellzey of Texas voted for Mike Garcia of California
- Andrew Garbarino of New York voted for Zeldin
- Carlos Gimenez of Florida voted for McCarthy
- Tony Gonzales of Texas voted for Scalise
- Kay Granger of Texas voted for Scalise
- Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania voted for Scalise
- Jennifer Kiggans of Virginia voted for McCarthy
- Nick LaLota of New York voted for Zeldin
- Mike Lawler of New York voted for McCarthy
- John Rutherford of Florida voted for Scalise
- Mike Simpson of Idaho voted for Scalise
- Steve Womack of Arkansas voted for Scalise
- Ken Buck of Colorado voted for Tom Emmer of Minnesota
- John James of Michigan voted for Tom Cole of Oklahoma
- Doug LaMalfa of California voted for McCarthy
- Victoria Spartz of Indiana voted for Thomas Massie of Kentucky
- Bacon voted for McCarthy
- Vern Buchanan of Florida voted for Byron Donalds of Florida
- Buck voted for Emmer
- Chavez-DeRemer voted for McCarthy
- D’Esposito voted for Zeldin
- Diaz-Balart voted for Scalise
- Ellzey voted for Garcia
- Drew Ferguson of Georgia voted for Scalise
- Garbarino voted for Zeldin
- Gimenez voted for McCarthy
- Gonzales voted for Scalise
- Granger voted for Scalise
- James voted for Candice Miller of Michigan
- Kelly voted for former House Speaker John Boehner
- Kiggans voted for McCarthy
- Lawler voted for McCarthy
- LaLota voted for Zeldin
- Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa voted for Granger
- Rutherford voted for Scalise
- Simpson voted for Scalise
- Pete Stauber of Minnesota voted for Bruce Westerman of Arkansas
- Womack voted for Scalise