Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

The latest on the House speaker race

By Andrew Menezes and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 10:24 a.m. ET, October 19, 2023
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Jordan ally says more time needed for House Republican Conference to "heal"

From CNN's Lauren Fox

Rep. Warren Davidson, a close ally of fellow Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, told reporters this morning that the House Republican Conference needs more time to heal from the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

Asked what could be accomplished in another conference meeting, which is taking place at 11 a.m. ET, Davidson said people need to keep working through what's happened over the past 16 days. 

"I haven't found anybody say, 'I'm opposed to Jim Jordan.' They're voting for someone other than Jim Jordan. But when you find what is the real objection, a lot of people really are still healing from the motion to vacate. They're upset with the eight people that caused chaos because we moved to vacate the chair and Kevin McCarthy is not speaker or they're upset because of some dynamics in Florida politics or they're upset because, you know, some of Jim Jordan's supporters weren't yet ready to support Steve Scalise. So it's all these things about the past. It's not actual objections to Jim Jordan being speaker," Davidson said. 

When pressed on whether empowering interim Speaker Patrick McHenry would allow for that time to heal, Davidson said: "I've heard from colleagues that feel that way. So you know, I think people are looking at it like 'How do you allow time for people to heal?'"

Asked if Jordan would be open to expanding McHenry's powers, Davidson said he didn't want to speak for the speaker designee.

"But I could tell you that his reaction, when people were talking about it yesterday, was, 'If you want to bring the resolution, bring the resolution,'" Davidson said.

8 min ago

Jordan says GOP will discuss "options" during conference meeting this morning

From CNN's Lauren Fox

Republicans will gather for a private conference meeting at 11 a.m. ET where they will discuss several "options" on how to move forward, Rep. Jim Jordan said Thursday.

He also maintained there would be a vote after that. However, Jordan wasn't clear on what they'd vote on so he urged caution there. 

CNN asked specifically if he thinks it might be worth empowering interim Speaker Patrick McHenry for a bit while he keeps working on the votes, he said they will discuss several options at the meeting. 

"We're looking to bring the conference together, we're gonna talk about all kinds of options, I think, at the conference," Jordan said.

Asked if he'd go to a third ballot even if he doesn't have the votes, Jordan said that he was still in this race. 

24 min ago

Jordan poised to lose big on third ballot vote if he goes through with it

From CNN's Manu Raju

Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Thomas Massie arrive at the U.S. Capitol ahead of today's planned Speaker of the House vote in the House of Representatives on October 18, in Washington, DC. 
Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Thomas Massie arrive at the U.S. Capitol ahead of today's planned Speaker of the House vote in the House of Representatives on October 18, in Washington, DC.  Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Multiple GOP sources say that Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan is quickly losing votes and is poised to lose even more Republican support if he goes through with a third ballot Thursday for his House speakership bid. One Republican opponent says there are about 30 GOP "no" votes today.

It’s unclear if Jordan will go through with the anticipated noon ET vote at this moment.

If Jordan withdraws, other candidates could jump into the speaker race. Among those considering runs are Reps. Jodey Arrington of Texas, Jack Bergman of Michigan and Mike Johnson of Louisiana, according to GOP sources. They would all struggle to get to the 217 votes needed on the floor to secure the speaker's gavel if all members are present and voting.

If there’s another speaker’s race, it would likely delay consideration of a resolution to empower Rep. Patrick McHenry in his current role as interim speaker.

24 min ago

Key things to know about Jim Jordan and his time in Congress

From CNN's Clare Foran and Jack Forrest

Rep. Jim Jordan speaks with lawmakers and aides before a second round of voting for Speaker of the House begins on Wednesday.
Rep. Jim Jordan speaks with lawmakers and aides before a second round of voting for Speaker of the House begins on Wednesday. Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA/AP

Rep. Jim Jordan, who lost in his second attempt on Wednesday to become the next speaker of the House, has been a key figure in House GOP-led investigations and made a name for himself as a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump.

Jordan, who has served in Congress since 2007 and was endorsed by Trump in his bid for the speakership, serves as chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee. He has a longstanding reputation as a conservative agitator and helped found the hardline House Freedom Caucus.

In addition to chairing the Judiciary Committee, Jordan is also the chair of the select subcommittee on the “weaponization” of the federal government. When McCarthy announced a House GOP impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, he said House Oversight Chairman James Comer would lead the effort in coordination with Jordan as Judiciary chair and Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith.

While Republicans say their investigative work is critical to informing the American public and ensuring accountability, Democrats frequently criticize Jordan as a hyper-partisan Trump defender and have accused him of using his perch to shield the former president in the run up to the 2024 presidential election.

As Jordan oversees key House GOP investigations, Democrats also point to the fact that he stonewalled in response to a subpoena for his testimony from the House select committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Jordan as well as Scalise both supported objections to electoral college results when Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win on January 6.

Jordan has downplayed concerns that he may be too conservative for some of the more moderate members of the GOP.

“I think we are a conservative-center-right party. I think I’m the guy who can help unite that. My politics are entirely consistent with where conservatives and Republicans are across the country,” Jordan told CNN’s Manu Raju.

CNN reported in 2020 that six former Ohio State University wrestlers said they were present when Jordan heard or responded to sexual misconduct complaints about team doctor Richard Strauss.

Jordan has emphatically denied that he knew anything about Strauss’ abuse during his own years working at OSU, between 1987 and 1995. “Congressman Jordan never saw any abuse, never heard about any abuse, and never had any abuse reported to him during his time as a coach at Ohio State,” his congressional office said in 2018.