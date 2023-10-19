Rep. Warren Davidson, a close ally of fellow Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, told reporters this morning that the House Republican Conference needs more time to heal from the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

Asked what could be accomplished in another conference meeting, which is taking place at 11 a.m. ET, Davidson said people need to keep working through what's happened over the past 16 days.

"I haven't found anybody say, 'I'm opposed to Jim Jordan.' They're voting for someone other than Jim Jordan. But when you find what is the real objection, a lot of people really are still healing from the motion to vacate. They're upset with the eight people that caused chaos because we moved to vacate the chair and Kevin McCarthy is not speaker or they're upset because of some dynamics in Florida politics or they're upset because, you know, some of Jim Jordan's supporters weren't yet ready to support Steve Scalise. So it's all these things about the past. It's not actual objections to Jim Jordan being speaker," Davidson said.

When pressed on whether empowering interim Speaker Patrick McHenry would allow for that time to heal, Davidson said: "I've heard from colleagues that feel that way. So you know, I think people are looking at it like 'How do you allow time for people to heal?'"

Asked if Jordan would be open to expanding McHenry's powers, Davidson said he didn't want to speak for the speaker designee.

"But I could tell you that his reaction, when people were talking about it yesterday, was, 'If you want to bring the resolution, bring the resolution,'" Davidson said.